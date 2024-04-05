Realme 12X goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 12X

Realme launched Realme 12X earlier this week in India. Now within three days of its launch, the smartphone is available for sale in the country. The smartphone falls in the budget segment and offers a 120Hz refresh rate display, dual cameras, 45W fast charging support, and more. The smartphone was available at an early bird sale on Flipkart on the same day of the launch. Relame 12X is available for open sale today onwards. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme 12X India price, offers and availability

Realme 12X is available in two colour options: Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. The smartphone is offered in three RAM variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. The top specs variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for 14,999.

All the variants of Realme 12X are available for sale via Flipkart from 12PM onwards on April 5, 2024. Interested buyers can get Rs 500 off on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and can get flat Rs 1000 banks offer on the 6GB RAM + 128GB and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. In addition to this, Relame is offering Wireless 2 Neo earbuds at just Rs899 worth Rs 1,299 with the purchase of the smartphone.

Realme 12X specifications

The Realme 12X is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of RAM. It comes with dynamic RAM support of up to 8GB. It runs Android 14 OS and has Realme UI 5.0 on top.

It features a 6.72-inch punch-hole IPS LCD panel display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 950 nits of peak brightness.

On the camera front, it gets a 50MP AI main camera and 2MP B&W sensor. It also gets an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

