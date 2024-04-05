Krafton launches Bullet Echo India game in India: Check gameplay, availability

Follow us on Image Source : BULLET ECHO INDIA Bullet Echo India

Krafton India has announced the launch of a new game in India. The newly launched Bullet Echo India game has arrived in partnership with ZeptoLab. The game promises an immersive experience with unique features and is specifically tailored for Indian gamers, as per the company’s claim. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bullet Echo India game.

Bullet Echo India game availability

The Bullet Echo India game is available on both Android and iPhone platforms and interested gamers can download the game from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Bullet Echo India game specifications

Bullet Echo India is a multiplayer PvP tactical top-down shooter game that allows players to team up, strategize, and engage in fast-paced battles to emerge as the last team standing, in a battle royale style. The game promises quick matches, automatic shooting mechanics for fun gameplay, multiple heroes, and game modes for diverse experiences, and special abilities that add depth and excitement to every match.

In addition to this, Bullet Echo India features four locally-themed Indian skins for heroes, namely Slayer, Sparkle, Mirage, and Stalker. The skins bring a touch of India's diverse culture and heritage into the gameplay, making it more immersive and enjoyable. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with BGMI, Stalker will receive a BGMI skin, enhancing the gaming experience with elements from India’s popular battle royale title.

“Bullet Echo India marks a significant milestone in the Indian gaming landscape, bringing a unique blend of tactical gameplay and strategic team dynamics to audiences,” Anuj Sahani, India publishing advisor and head of Krafton India incubator programme said while commenting on the launch.

“The launch represents another step in our ongoing commitment to elevate gaming experiences for the Indian community with localized content. We are excited to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration with BGMI, introducing an exclusive in-game skin. With Bullet Echo India, we aim to create a unique and unforgettable experience for gamers in the country,” Anuj added.

