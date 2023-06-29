Follow us on Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm announces finalists of its Design in India Challenge

Qualcomm, the chip maker have announced around 12 finalists of its hardware startup incubation programme named Design in India Challenge 2023. Launched in collaboration with Startup India and Nasscom, the 8th edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge reportedly received around 145 applications representing a variety of sectors and applications.

The finalists are of the hardware startup incubation programme were Auklr Technologies Private Limited, Augrade Private Limited, Flo Mobility Private Limited, Trebirth Private Limited, Marcn Technologies Private Limited, Rymo Technologies Private Limited, Livnsense Technologies Private Limited, Siamaf Healthcare, Thryv Mobility Private Limited, Savemom Private Limited, Ayati Devices Private Limited, and Zebu Intelligent Systems Private Limited.

In a statement, Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering of Qualcomm Incorporated said, "We stand in awe of the visionary startups revolutionising sectors such as healthcare, training, EV transportation, wireless broadband, consumer electronics, and notably, agriculture. With masterful integration of 5G, hybrid-AI, robotics, drones, and extended reality, they have become catalysts for India's impressive digital transformation."

The finalists will be receiving a grant of up to Rs 3.2 lakh along with mentorship and access to Qualcomm Innovation Labs, which will enable them to build out their prototypes for various commercial use cases and applications.

Finalists will also be qualified to receive an incentive for patent-filing and business development opportunities from Qualcomm Technologies’ global sales and business teams, according to the company.

In a statement Rajen Vagadia, Vice President of Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. and President of Qualcomm India & SAARC, said, "Qualcomm Design in India Challenge is our commitment to nurturing the enormous tech talent in India with our expertise and established technologies. We’ve been empowering India with the latest tech innovations and solutions, and we continue to encourage budding entrepreneurs and businesses to build revolutionary solutions that reshape our country."

The company said that applicants submitted unique product demonstrations across a variety of product categories such as IoT, Automotive, Smart Infrastructure, Edge Compute, Health Tech, Robotics and Drones and Agri Tech, among others.

