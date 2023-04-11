Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Protect your account from AI-Powered password hacks

A study conducted by Home Security Heroes has shown the potential of the latest generative AI in breaking passwords. The report sheds light on the capabilities of an AI-based "password guessing" tool called PassGAN (password generative adversarial network), which was able to crack 51% of passwords in less than a minute. The tool was found to decipher 65% of passwords in less than an hour, 71% in less than a day, and 81% in under a month. With the increasing use of AI-based tools, it is crucial to take measures to safeguard your password from being cracked by AI.

Here are a few tips to ensure a strong password:

Use Strong Passwords: The first and most important step in securing your account is to use strong passwords. For a password to be considered strong, it ought to have a minimum length of 12 characters and comprise a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an additional layer of security that requires users to provide two forms of identification before gaining access to their accounts. It can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your account.

Avoid Using Personal Information: Avoid using personal information such as your name, date of birth, or address as your password. This information can be easily obtained by hackers, making it easier for them to crack your password.

Use Password Managers: Password managers are software applications that can generate and store strong passwords for you. They can also automatically fill in login credentials, making it easier and more convenient to use strong passwords.

Regularly Update Your Password: It is important to regularly update your password and avoid using the same password for multiple accounts. This can help prevent hackers from gaining access to multiple accounts if they manage to crack one password.

Be Cautious of Phishing Scams: Phishing scams are a common method used by hackers to obtain login credentials. Be cautious of emails or messages that ask for your login credentials and always verify the authenticity of the source before providing any information.

As the usage of artificial intelligence-based tools continues to rise, it is crucial to implement precautions against the possibility of AI successfully cracking your password.

