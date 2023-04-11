Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft has announced the integration of Snapchat Lenses in Teams to make the virtual meet more versatile and expressive for users. The new feature with Snapchat filters will start rolling out to global users this week.

In a blog post Microsoft said, "Starting this week, a collection of 20+ of the most popular Snapchat Lenses are available to Teams customers globally, giving you more ways to express yourself, build relationships and let your meetings shine.

Moreover, the tech player has stated that there is no need to download anything or add a new app to Teams to access Snapchat Lenses as it is already available and ready to use.

Users could start using the Lenses by clicking on 'Video Effects' and selecting the 'Snapchat' tab.

With the Lenses, they can transform themselves into cartoon characters or add fun backgrounds to their videos.

Click “More…” at the top of your meeting screen

Click “Video Effects”

Scroll down in the right pane and select "Snapchat” under the “Filters” category

Scroll down to view all and select your favourite Lens

Click “Preview” to see your selected Lens without others viewing yet or “Apply” to turn on your favourite Lens

If you already joined a meeting and want to choose a filter:

Further, the tech giant said that those who prefer to keep their video feed free of effects, they can simply choose not to use them, as Snapchat Lenses are completely optional.

Users can also try out the 'smooth look' filter for a 'glow up' to show up polished and camera-ready -- no animations included, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced to addition of the 3D avatars feature for all Teams users which will be available from May onwards.

Microsoft Teams avatars are intended to help people avoid appearing on camera during meetings.

