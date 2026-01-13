Live Kerala local body election results LIVE: UDF wins Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, LDF bags Onakkoor Kerala local body election results LIVE: The overall voter turnout across the three wards stood at 69.15 per cent. Vizhinjam recorded a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards saw higher participation at 84.21 per cent and 81.57 per cent, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious in the Onakkoor ward in the special local body elections held in Kerala on Monday. The polls were conducted in the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, the Onakkoor ward of the Pampakuda panchayat in Ernakulam district, and the Payimpadam ward of the Moothedam panchayat in Malappuram district, following the deaths of candidates ahead of the local body polls. In Vizhinjam, UDF candidate KH Sudheer Khan wrested the seat from the LDF by a narrow margin of 83 votes, securing 2,902 votes. In Payimpadam, UDF candidate Korambayil Zubeida won the ward, defeating independent candidate Sebina Teacher by a margin of 222 votes. Meanwhile, the LDF retained the Onakkoor ward in the Pampakuda panchayat of Ernakulam district, with candidate C B Rajeev winning by a margin of 221 votes. The overall voter turnout across the three wards stood at 69.15 per cent. Vizhinjam recorded a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards saw higher participation at 84.21 per cent and 81.57 per cent, respectively.

Follow threads for all the latest updates.