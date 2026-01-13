Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Kerala local body election results LIVE: UDF wins Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, LDF bags Onakkoor

  Live Kerala local body election results LIVE: UDF wins Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, LDF bags Onakkoor

Kerala local body election results LIVE: The overall voter turnout across the three wards stood at 69.15 per cent. Vizhinjam recorded a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards saw higher participation at 84.21 per cent and 81.57 per cent, respectively.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious in the Onakkoor ward in the special local body elections held in Kerala on Monday. The polls were conducted in the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, the Onakkoor ward of the Pampakuda panchayat in Ernakulam district, and the Payimpadam ward of the Moothedam panchayat in Malappuram district, following the deaths of candidates ahead of the local body polls. In Vizhinjam, UDF candidate KH Sudheer Khan wrested the seat from the LDF by a narrow margin of 83 votes, securing 2,902 votes. In Payimpadam, UDF candidate Korambayil Zubeida won the ward, defeating independent candidate Sebina Teacher by a margin of 222 votes. Meanwhile, the LDF retained the Onakkoor ward in the Pampakuda panchayat of Ernakulam district, with candidate C B Rajeev winning by a margin of 221 votes. The overall voter turnout across the three wards stood at 69.15 per cent. Vizhinjam recorded a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards saw higher participation at 84.21 per cent and 81.57 per cent, respectively. 

Follow threads for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Kerala local body election results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:54 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UDF wins Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, LDF bags Onakkoor

    The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Vizhinjam and Payimpadam wards, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious in the Onakkoor ward in the special local body elections held in Kerala.

     

  • 11:48 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP's gains and political realignment

    The BJP's gains, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, have sparked speculation about a broader realignment in Kerala politics. BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed the party received more than 20% of the votes across Kerala, attributing its success to public resentment against corruption and governance failures. However, the party’s overall performance outside Thiruvananthapuram remained modest, with only five gram panchayats and two municipalities under its control.​

  • 11:45 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's post in historic first

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor VV Rajesh was elected as the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This is for the first time in history when a councillor of the saffron party has been elected as the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Rajesh, who is saffron party's Kerala Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor, secured the support of 50 BJP councillors and an independent. Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate RP Shivaji and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate KS Sabarinathan secured 29 votes and 17 votes, respectively.

  • 11:37 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election was held don Dec 9

    The BJP had secured a historic victory in Thiruvananthapuram, which witnessed a triangular contest, during the recently held civic body elections in Kerala. The party won 50 wards, ending decades of Left rule in the state capital. The LDF won 29 wards, while the Congress-led UDF also made progress, emerging victorious on 19 wards. The polling in Thiruvananthapuram was held during the first phase of Kerala civic body polls on December 9, which witnessed 70.91 per cent voters exercising their franchise, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). 

     

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP's historic win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

    In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a historic victory. The alliance has won 50 out of the 101 wards. The LDF, which is in power in the state, has won 29 wards, while the UDF has won 19 wards. Independent candidates also won two wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wrested control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the CPI(M), ending four decades of Left rule in the state capital. This breakthrough is being hailed as a "watershed moment" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who credited the party’s grassroots workers for the “spectacular results." The victory opens the possibility of the BJP’s first-ever Mayor in Kerala, with retired DGP R Sreelekha tipped for the post.​

     

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Election was postponed on Vizhinjam ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

    The counting of votes for Vizhinjam ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is also being held. The election to the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which was earlier postponed due to the death of an Independent candidate, was held on January 12. According to the State Election Commission's figures, the ward witnessed 66.97 per cent polling, with 8,912 out of the 13,307 voters casting their votes.

     

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    LDF takes lead in two wards, UDF ahead in one

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC), early trends in the three wards show the LDF leading in two seats, while the UDF is ahead in one. In Vizhinjam, LDF candidate Noushad N is leading by 2,082 votes, while in Onakkur, LDF’s C B Rajeev has a lead of 558 votes. In Payimpadam, UDF candidate Korambayil Subaida is ahead by 501 votes.

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trends in three wards are:

    According to the SEC, the trends in the three wards are as follows:

    • Vizhinjam: LDF's Noushad N is leading by 2,082 votes.
    • Onakkoor: LDF's CB Rajeev is leading by 558 votes 
    • Payimpadam: UDF's Korambayil Subaida leads by 501 votes
  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why election was postponed in Payimpadam ward?

    The Payimpadam ward is the seventh of Moothedam gram panchayat's 17 wards. The ward has a total of 991 voters. The election in this ward was postponed following the death of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, Vattath Haseena, three days before the scheduled polling date.

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What was the voters turnout?

    The overall voter turnout across the three wards stood at 69.15 per cent. Vizhinjam recorded a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards saw higher participation at 84.21 per cent and 81.57 per cent, respectively.

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins at Vizhinjam, Payimpadam and Onakkur wards

    Counting of votes for the special elections in three local self-government wards in Kerala began at 10 am on Tuesday (January 13). Polling was conducted on Monday in the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Payimpadam ward of Moothedam grama panchayat in Malappuram district, and the Onakkur ward of Pampakuda grama panchayat in Ernakulam district, following the deaths of candidates ahead of the local body polls.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Kerala Local Body Polls
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\