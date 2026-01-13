Kerala Local Poll Results: Know party-wise position in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after UDF wins Vizhinjam Kerala local body election results: The election to the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was earlier postponed due to the death of an Independent candidate.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday (January 13) won the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Payimpadam ward of the Moothedam panchayat in Malappuram district, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious in the Onakkoor ward of the Pampakuda panchayat in Ernakulam district in the special local body elections held in Kerala.

Polling was held on Monday in all three wards following the deaths of candidates ahead of the local body polls.

UDF wins two wards, LDF bags one

In Vizhinjam, UDF candidate KH Sudheer Khan defeated the LDF by a narrow margin of 83 votes, securing 2,902 votes. In the 2020 local body elections, CPM candidate Sameera S Mihdad had won the ward by a margin of 218 votes. Sudheer Khan's victory takes the Congress tally in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation to 20.

In Payimpadam, UDF candidate Korambayil Zubeida won the ward, defeating independent candidate Sebina Teacher by a margin of 222 votes.

Meanwhile, the LDF retained the Onakkoor ward in the Pampakuda panchayat of Ernakulam district, with candidate C B Rajeev winning by a margin of 221 votes. Rajeev polled 558 votes, while Congress candidate Jose T P Thelliyammel secured 337 votes. In the 2020 elections, the seat was won by independent candidate Alice Varghese.

Strength of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

With the UDF's victory in the Vizhinjam ward, the present strength of the Congress-led UDF in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation rises to 20 seats.

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, had won 50 of the 101 wards, while the ruling LDF, led by Chief Minister P Vijayan, secured 29 seats, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 wards, according to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). The Vizhinjam ward election had been postponed earlier due to the death of an independent candidate.

Full list of wards and their members

S.No. Ward Name Winner/ Party 1. KAZHAKKUTTOM S Prashant (CPI-M) 2. SAINIKA SCHOOL V Sudevan Nair (BJP) 3. CHANTHAVILA Anu G Prabha (BJP) 4. KATTAYIKONAM Sindhu Sasi (CPI-M) 5. NJANDDORKONAM A Pradeep Kumar Karnan (BJP) 6. POWDIKONAM Deepuraj (BJP) 7. CHENKOTTUKONAM Archana Manikandan (BJP) 8. CHEMPAZHANTHY Shailaja (Congress) 9. KARIAVATTOM SS Sandhyarani (BJP) 10. PANGAPPARA Deepa Suresh (CPI-M) 11. SREEKARIYAM Advocate VS Bindu (Congress) 12. CHELLAMANGALAM Arun Vattavila (CPI-M) 13. MANNANTHALA Chembazhanthi Udayan (BJP) 14. PATHIRAPALLI B Ajayakumar (CPI-M) 15. AMBALAMUKKU Kumari Jayanthi RC (BJP) 16. KUDAPPANAKUNNU S Anita (Congress) 17. THURUTHUMMOOLA V Vijayakumar (BJP) 18. NETTAYAM Yamuna RS (BJP) 19. KACHANI KG Aromal (CPI-M) 20. VAZHOTTUKONAM R Sugathan (BJP) 21. KODUNGANOOR V Vijayakumar (BJP) 22. VATTIYOORKAVU Advocate Nanda Bhargav (BJP) 23. KANJIRAMPARA Sumi Balu (BJP) 24. PEROORKADA Vineeth VG (CPI-M) 25. KOWDIAR KS Sabarinathan (Congress) 26. KURAVANKONAM Maya RS (RSP) 27. MUTTADA Vaishna Suresh (Congress) 28. CHETTIVILAKAM R Dinesh Kumar (BJP) 29. KINAVOOR B Subhash (Congress) 30. NALANCHIRA Thresyamma Teacher (Congress) 31. EDAVACODE Swathi S Kumar (BJP) 32. ULLOOR S Liju (CPI-M) 33. MEDICAL COLLEGE SS Sindhu (CPI-M) 34. PATTOM C Reshma (Congress) 35. KESAVADASAPURAM Anita Alex (Congress) 36. GOWREESHAPATTOM Advocate Parvathy (CPI-M) 37. KUNNUKUZHY A Mary Pushpam (Congress) 38. NANTHANCODE KR Cletus (Congress) 39. PALAYAM S Shirley (Congress) 40. VAZHUTHACAUD Advocate Rakhi Ravikumar (CPI) 41. SASTHAMANGALAM R Sreelekha (BJP) 42. PANGODE M Vishnu Mohan (BJP) 43. THIRUMALA PS Devima (BJP) 44. VALIYAVILA VG Girikumar (BJP) 45. THRIKKANNAPURAM SL Ajin (CPI-M) 46. PUNNAKKAMUGAL RP Shivaji (CPI-M) 47. POOJAPPURA T Rajalakshmi (BJP) 48. JAGATHY PT Madhu (BJP) 49. THYCAUD G Venugopal (CPI-M) 50. VALIYASALA VS Surya (BJP) 51. ARANNOOR TK Ranjith (CPI-M) 52. MUDAVANMUGAL V Gopakumar (CPI-M) 53. ESTATE R Abhilash (BJP) 54. NEMOM MR Gopan (BJP) 55. PONNUMANGALAM SK Sridevi (BJP) 56. MELAMCODE Pappanamkode Saji (BJP) 57. PAPPANAMCODE Neeramankara Hari (BJP) 58. KARAMANA Karamana Ajith (BJP) 59. NEDUMCAUD RC Beena (BJP) 60. KALADI GS Manju (BJP) 61. KARUMOM GS Ashanath (BJP) 62. PUNCHAKKARI C Shailajadevi (CPI-M) 63. POONKULAM Vialkkara Ratheesh (BJP) 64. VENGANOOR S Lathikakumari (Congress) 65. PORT WARD J Paniyadima (CPI) 66. HARBOUR Afsa Sajina (CPI-M) 67. VELLAR V Satyavati (BJP) 68. THIRUVALLAM Pachallur Gopakumar (BJP) 69. POONTHURA Sruthimol Poonthura (Congress) 70. PUTHENPPALLI Shamna Teacher (IUML) 71. AMBALATHARA Simi Jyotish (BJP) 72. ATTUKAL SS Shruti (BJP) 73. KALIPPANKULAM Razia Begum (CPI-M) 74. KAMALESWARAM V Giri (BJP) 75. BEEMAPALLI Sajina Teacher (IUML) 76. VALIYATHURA Sheeba Patrick (Congress) 77. VALLAKKADAVU Shajida Nassar (CPI-M) 78. SREEVARAHAM Mini R (BJP) 79. MANACAUD Saritha P (BJP) 80. CHALAI SKP Ramesh (BJP) 81. FORT S Harikumar (BJP) 82. PERUNTHANNI Deepa S Nair (BJP) 83. SREEKANTESWARAM O Sukanya (BJP) 84. THAMPANOOR R Harikumar (Congress) 85. VANCHIYOOR P Sankarankutty Nair (CPI-M) 86. KANNAMMOOLA Pattoor Radhakrishnan (Independent) 87. PETTAH Advocate SP Deepak (CPI-M) 88. CHACKAI K Sreekumar (CPI-M) 89. VETTUKADU Kinsey Ivin (CPI-M) 90. KARIKKAKAM Advocate MS Aswathy (CPI-M) 91. KADAKAMPALLY Jaya Rajeev (BJP) 92. ANAMUGHAM R Veenakumari (CPI) 93. AKKULAM Advocate Mini PS (BJP) 94. CHERUVAIKKAL R Vinod Kiran Kunnil (BJP) 95. ALATHARA KP Bindu (BJP) 96. KUZHIVILA B Rajendran (BJP) 97. POUNDKADAVU Sudheesh Kumar (Independent) 98. KULATHOOR IM Shruti (CPI-M) 99. ATTIPRA Sunil SS Chott (BJP) 100. PALLITHURA T Suchitra (CPI-M) 101 VIZHINJAM KH Sudheer Khan (UDF)

