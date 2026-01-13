Kerala Local Poll Results: Know party-wise position in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after UDF wins Vizhinjam

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday (January 13) won the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Payimpadam ward of the Moothedam panchayat in Malappuram district, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious in the Onakkoor ward of the Pampakuda panchayat in Ernakulam district in the special local body elections held in Kerala.
Polling was held on Monday in all three wards following the deaths of candidates ahead of the local body polls.
UDF wins two wards, LDF bags one
In Vizhinjam, UDF candidate KH Sudheer Khan defeated the LDF by a narrow margin of 83 votes, securing 2,902 votes. In the 2020 local body elections, CPM candidate Sameera S Mihdad had won the ward by a margin of 218 votes. Sudheer Khan's victory takes the Congress tally in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation to 20.
In Payimpadam, UDF candidate Korambayil Zubeida won the ward, defeating independent candidate Sebina Teacher by a margin of 222 votes.
Meanwhile, the LDF retained the Onakkoor ward in the Pampakuda panchayat of Ernakulam district, with candidate C B Rajeev winning by a margin of 221 votes. Rajeev polled 558 votes, while Congress candidate Jose T P Thelliyammel secured 337 votes. In the 2020 elections, the seat was won by independent candidate Alice Varghese.
Strength of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
With the UDF's victory in the Vizhinjam ward, the present strength of the Congress-led UDF in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation rises to 20 seats.
Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, had won 50 of the 101 wards, while the ruling LDF, led by Chief Minister P Vijayan, secured 29 seats, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 wards, according to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). The Vizhinjam ward election had been postponed earlier due to the death of an independent candidate.
Full list of wards and their members
|S.No.
|Ward Name
|Winner/ Party
|1.
|KAZHAKKUTTOM
|S Prashant (CPI-M)
|2.
|SAINIKA SCHOOL
|V Sudevan Nair (BJP)
|3.
|CHANTHAVILA
|Anu G Prabha (BJP)
|4.
|KATTAYIKONAM
|Sindhu Sasi (CPI-M)
|5.
|NJANDDORKONAM
|A Pradeep Kumar Karnan (BJP)
|6.
|POWDIKONAM
|Deepuraj (BJP)
|7.
|CHENKOTTUKONAM
|Archana Manikandan (BJP)
|8.
|CHEMPAZHANTHY
|Shailaja (Congress)
|9.
|KARIAVATTOM
|SS Sandhyarani (BJP)
|10.
|PANGAPPARA
|Deepa Suresh (CPI-M)
|11.
|SREEKARIYAM
|Advocate VS Bindu (Congress)
|12.
|CHELLAMANGALAM
|Arun Vattavila (CPI-M)
|13.
|MANNANTHALA
|Chembazhanthi Udayan (BJP)
|14.
|PATHIRAPALLI
|B Ajayakumar (CPI-M)
|15.
|AMBALAMUKKU
|Kumari Jayanthi RC (BJP)
|16.
|KUDAPPANAKUNNU
|S Anita (Congress)
|17.
|THURUTHUMMOOLA
|V Vijayakumar (BJP)
|18.
|NETTAYAM
|Yamuna RS (BJP)
|19.
|KACHANI
|KG Aromal (CPI-M)
|20.
|VAZHOTTUKONAM
|R Sugathan (BJP)
|21.
|KODUNGANOOR
|V Vijayakumar (BJP)
|22.
|VATTIYOORKAVU
|Advocate Nanda Bhargav (BJP)
|23.
|KANJIRAMPARA
|Sumi Balu (BJP)
|24.
|PEROORKADA
|Vineeth VG (CPI-M)
|25.
|KOWDIAR
|KS Sabarinathan (Congress)
|26.
|KURAVANKONAM
|Maya RS (RSP)
|27.
|MUTTADA
|Vaishna Suresh (Congress)
|28.
|CHETTIVILAKAM
|R Dinesh Kumar (BJP)
|29.
|KINAVOOR
|B Subhash (Congress)
|30.
|NALANCHIRA
|Thresyamma Teacher (Congress)
|31.
|EDAVACODE
|Swathi S Kumar (BJP)
|32.
|ULLOOR
|S Liju (CPI-M)
|33.
|MEDICAL COLLEGE
|SS Sindhu (CPI-M)
|34.
|PATTOM
|C Reshma (Congress)
|35.
|KESAVADASAPURAM
|Anita Alex (Congress)
|36.
|GOWREESHAPATTOM
|Advocate Parvathy (CPI-M)
|37.
|KUNNUKUZHY
|A Mary Pushpam (Congress)
|38.
|NANTHANCODE
|KR Cletus (Congress)
|39.
|PALAYAM
|S Shirley (Congress)
|40.
|VAZHUTHACAUD
|Advocate Rakhi Ravikumar (CPI)
|41.
|SASTHAMANGALAM
|R Sreelekha (BJP)
|42.
|PANGODE
|M Vishnu Mohan (BJP)
|43.
|THIRUMALA
|PS Devima (BJP)
|44.
|VALIYAVILA
|VG Girikumar (BJP)
|45.
|THRIKKANNAPURAM
|SL Ajin (CPI-M)
|46.
|PUNNAKKAMUGAL
|RP Shivaji (CPI-M)
|47.
|POOJAPPURA
|T Rajalakshmi (BJP)
|48.
|JAGATHY
|PT Madhu (BJP)
|49.
|THYCAUD
|G Venugopal (CPI-M)
|50.
|VALIYASALA
|VS Surya (BJP)
|51.
|ARANNOOR
|TK Ranjith (CPI-M)
|52.
|MUDAVANMUGAL
|V Gopakumar (CPI-M)
|53.
|ESTATE
|R Abhilash (BJP)
|54.
|NEMOM
|MR Gopan (BJP)
|55.
|PONNUMANGALAM
|SK Sridevi (BJP)
|56.
|MELAMCODE
|Pappanamkode Saji (BJP)
|57.
|PAPPANAMCODE
|Neeramankara Hari (BJP)
|58.
|KARAMANA
|Karamana Ajith (BJP)
|59.
|NEDUMCAUD
|RC Beena (BJP)
|60.
|KALADI
|GS Manju (BJP)
|61.
|KARUMOM
|GS Ashanath (BJP)
|62.
|PUNCHAKKARI
|C Shailajadevi (CPI-M)
|63.
|POONKULAM
|Vialkkara Ratheesh (BJP)
|64.
|VENGANOOR
|S Lathikakumari (Congress)
|65.
|PORT WARD
|J Paniyadima (CPI)
|66.
|HARBOUR
|Afsa Sajina (CPI-M)
|67.
|VELLAR
|V Satyavati (BJP)
|68.
|THIRUVALLAM
|Pachallur Gopakumar (BJP)
|69.
|POONTHURA
|Sruthimol Poonthura (Congress)
|70.
|PUTHENPPALLI
|Shamna Teacher (IUML)
|71.
|AMBALATHARA
|Simi Jyotish (BJP)
|72.
|ATTUKAL
|SS Shruti (BJP)
|73.
|KALIPPANKULAM
|Razia Begum (CPI-M)
|74.
|KAMALESWARAM
|V Giri (BJP)
|75.
|BEEMAPALLI
|Sajina Teacher (IUML)
|76.
|VALIYATHURA
|Sheeba Patrick (Congress)
|77.
|VALLAKKADAVU
|Shajida Nassar (CPI-M)
|78.
|SREEVARAHAM
|Mini R (BJP)
|79.
|MANACAUD
|Saritha P (BJP)
|80.
|CHALAI
|SKP Ramesh (BJP)
|81.
|FORT
|S Harikumar (BJP)
|82.
|PERUNTHANNI
|Deepa S Nair (BJP)
|83.
|SREEKANTESWARAM
|O Sukanya (BJP)
|84.
|THAMPANOOR
|R Harikumar (Congress)
|85.
|VANCHIYOOR
|P Sankarankutty Nair (CPI-M)
|86.
|KANNAMMOOLA
|Pattoor Radhakrishnan (Independent)
|87.
|PETTAH
|Advocate SP Deepak (CPI-M)
|88.
|CHACKAI
|K Sreekumar (CPI-M)
|89.
|VETTUKADU
|Kinsey Ivin (CPI-M)
|90.
|KARIKKAKAM
|Advocate MS Aswathy (CPI-M)
|91.
|KADAKAMPALLY
|Jaya Rajeev (BJP)
|92.
|ANAMUGHAM
|R Veenakumari (CPI)
|93.
|AKKULAM
|Advocate Mini PS (BJP)
|94.
|CHERUVAIKKAL
|R Vinod Kiran Kunnil (BJP)
|95.
|ALATHARA
|KP Bindu (BJP)
|96.
|KUZHIVILA
|B Rajendran (BJP)
|97.
|POUNDKADAVU
|Sudheesh Kumar (Independent)
|98.
|KULATHOOR
|IM Shruti (CPI-M)
|99.
|ATTIPRA
|Sunil SS Chott (BJP)
|100.
|PALLITHURA
|T Suchitra (CPI-M)
|101
|VIZHINJAM
|KH Sudheer Khan (UDF)
