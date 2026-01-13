Yash's Toxic faces heat over 'obscene' teaser as Women's Wing of Aam Aadmi Party seeks censor action The teaser of Toxic was released on Yash’s 40th birthday, which fell on January 8. The Women's Wing of the AAP appealed to the Commission to direct the State Government to 'withdraw or cancel the teaser of Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas'.

New Delhi:

The Women's Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint against the teaser of the Kannada film Toxic, featuring actor Yash, with the Karnataka State Women's Commission. In the complaint, the party stated that the recently released teaser contains obscene and explicit visuals that negatively impact the social well-being of women and children, along with the values of Kannada culture.

The Women's Wing of the AAP appealed to the Commission to direct the State Government to 'withdraw or cancel the teaser of Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas'. According to party leaders, this action was required to ensure that 'social morals are not compromised and that sections of society which may be affected by such visuals are protected'.

They also added that the teaser was released publicly without any restriction or age-related caution, which, according to them, compromises the dignity of women and affects the sensibilities of minors.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Women's Wing of Aam Aadmi Party's letter

AAP urges action from authorities

Following the representation, AAP State Secretary Usha Mohan urged the Women’s Commission to respond by calling upon the State Government and the police to remove the teaser from circulation and social media platforms. She also stressed the need for strict legislation to ensure that such content does not reach the public in the future.

Responding to the complaint, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has now written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking suitable action in the matter.

Women’s Commission writes to CBFC

The communication follows the representation submitted by Usha Mohan on January 12, in which she reiterated that the teaser contains obscene and explicit visuals that negatively affect the social well-being of women and children. She further stated that releasing the teaser in an uncensored form and without warnings insults Kannada culture and affects the dignity of women.

Taking note of the representation, the Women’s Commission has requested the CBFC to screen the teaser as per applicable rules and forward a report in the matter.

