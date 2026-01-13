Mardaani 3: Who is Mallika Prasad, the actor playing 'Amma' in Rani Mukerji's film? The villain in Mardaani 3 is played by Mallika Prasad. After the trailer of Rani Mukerji's film was released on January 12, 2026, the curiosity around the actress was noticed. Let's know about her in detail.

The much-awaited trailer of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was released yesterday. The actress, who completed 30 years in Bollywood, will be seen reprising her role of ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, in the YRF movie. This time around, she is handling the case of missing children. The trailer shows that young girls of the same age group are being abducted and this is much deadlier than the case of human trafficking is handed over to Shivani as she joins NIA. During the investigation, Shivani finds out the head of this human trafficking operation, Amma, played by Mallika Prasad.

As it is said that a hero is only good as its villain and just like the first two parts, Mardaani 3's villain who seems almost invincible. Mallika Prasad, the woman who portrays the terrifying villain, has managed to grab attention in mere minutes since the launch of the trailer. Let's find out, who is this talented personality?

Who is Mallika Prasad?

Mallika Prasad is an actor, director, educator and theater artist. Born in Bangalore, the actress earned a master's in performance making from Goldsmiths College, University of London. Later, she enrolled at the National School of Drama, from which she received a postgraduate diploma in Acting.

She started her cinematic career with the movie Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999. She did her first role in a lead role in 2001, with the movie Guptagamini. She is a widely recognised face within the Kannada audience, and some of her movies are Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva and Magha Mayuri.

Her credits include the series The Killer Soup featuring Konkana Sen and Manoj Bajpayee. Then there is her involvement with Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Mallika Prasad also directed a short film named For My Ela that won the award of Outstanding Achievement at Sundarban International Film Festival and LA Indie Short Film Festival.

Deets about the film

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3, the third part, comes with an intriguing storyline. The main cast in the upcoming movie includes Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, and Mallika Prasad. The story and screenplay of the movie are provided by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljeet Singh Marwah. Unfortunately, the movie does not contain any music by the same name in the playlist. The Rani Mukerji starrer is slated for release on January 30. Earlier the film was releasing in February but now the makers have preponed the film.

