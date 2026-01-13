US revoked over 100,000 visas in 2025; State Department says, 'Will continue to deport these thugs' The Trump administration has intensified crackdown on immigration, both illegal and legal, and tightened rules for individuals seeking to enter the US for work or study.

Washington:

The United States has revoked more than 100,000 visas in 2025, including thousands of student and specialised visas, as part of a broad crackdown on immigration citing criminal activity. The US State Department said the visas were revoked after President Donald Trump took office last year, calling it a record number as his administration continues to pursue a hardline immigration policy.

The development underscores the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws and reinforces that visa holders must adhere strictly to all legal requirements during their stay.

'We will continue to deport these thugs'

"The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity," the State Department said in a post on X on Monday.

The department further asserted that visa revocations and deportations are being used as tools to safeguard national security. "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the Department of State added in its post.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that in less than one year, the Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas. "That includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence," he said.

40,000 visas were cancelled in 2024

As per the Fox News report, the number of visas revoked in 2025 more than doubled the 40,000 cancellations recorded in 2024, the final year of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

The report noted that while most revocations in 2025 involved business and tourist travellers who overstayed their visas, around 8,000 students and 2,500 holders of specialised visas had their documents cancelled due to criminal encounters with law enforcement.

"Among specialised workers, half of the revocations were based on drunken driving arrests, 30% for assault, battery or confinement charges, and the remaining 20 per cent were revoked for theft, child abuse, substance abuse and distribution, and fraud and embezzlement charges," it said.

The report said nearly 500 students had their visas revoked for possession and distribution of drugs, while hundreds of foreign workers lost their visas because they were believed to be "abusing children."

It quoted Pigott as saying that the administration would continue its "aggressive" enforcement posture through its new "continuous vetting centre". "The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security," he said.

Trump administration crackdown on immigration

The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on both illegal and legal immigration, tightening rules for individuals seeking to enter the United States for work or study.

Since December 15, the State Department has implemented enhanced screening for H-1B and dependent H-4 visa applicants, including reviews of social media profiles. As a result, several H-1B visa interviews across India have been postponed, leaving many applicants who travelled for visa stamping stranded for months.

The State Department has repeatedly emphasised that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and stated that it uses all available information during screening and vetting to identify applicants who may pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Also Read: 'We're screwed': Trump voices concern ahead of Supreme Court ruling on his tariffs

Also Read: Trump announces 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran to put pressure on Tehran