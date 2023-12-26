Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

Airtel has brought additional offers for the prepaid users - as they will gain a stand from this exclusive offer. So, those who will be purchasing the new POCO M6 5G during the initial sale, and those who are using the Airtel network will receive an advantage of 5G Plus data.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2023 14:42 IST
POCO M6 5G
Image Source : POCO POCO M6 5G

Airtel and POCO have introduced an enticing deal on the latest M6 5G smartphone, providing additional benefits on purchasing up to 16GB RAM variant.

POCO M6 5G’s offering

The company has recently launched its new 5G smartphone - POCO M6 5G, which will be catering for the Indian audience. 

Airtel’s special offer

Airtel has brought additional offers for the prepaid users - as they will gain a stand from this exclusive offer. So, those who will be purchasing the new POCO M6 5G during the initial sale, and those who are using the Airtel network will receive an advantage of 5G Plus data, with 50GB additional data benefit.

Price and more:

The POCO M6 5G will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 10,499. But, with a bank offer, it is available at Rs 9,499. Furthermore, users will be able to enjoy additional discounts with specific bank credit cards which will be offering cashback offers.

Bank Offers

  • Purchasing the new POCO M6 5G via HDFC Bank Credit Card to get an additional Rs 1,000 off
  • Purchasing via ICICI Bank Credit Card to get an additional Rs 1,000 off
  • Buying the handset via Flipkart Axis Bank Card to get 5% cashback

ALSO READ: How to protect your children from inappropriate websites? Guide

Related Stories
Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999: Know-more

Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999: Know-more

POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Poco Pods launched in India at Rs 1,199: Here are the details

Poco Pods launched in India at Rs 1,199: Here are the details

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price, specs, and availability

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price, specs, and availability

New variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G now available in India: Check out price and specs

New variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G now available in India: Check out price and specs

POCO C65 makes its debut in India – Pricing and key specs revealed

POCO C65 makes its debut in India – Pricing and key specs revealed

Is Poco M6 5G the Redmi 13C 5G twin? Here's everything you need to know before the launch

Is Poco M6 5G the Redmi 13C 5G twin? Here's everything you need to know before the launch

Poco M6 5G now available in India: Key features, pricing, and more details here

Poco M6 5G now available in India: Key features, pricing, and more details here

With these deals and exclusive offers, POCO further aims to enhance the smartphone experience for Airtel users, providing affordability and add-on benefits too.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 2a expected to launch soon| Details

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News