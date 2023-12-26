POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO M6 5G

Airtel and POCO have introduced an enticing deal on the latest M6 5G smartphone, providing additional benefits on purchasing up to 16GB RAM variant.

POCO M6 5G’s offering

The company has recently launched its new 5G smartphone - POCO M6 5G, which will be catering for the Indian audience.

Airtel’s special offer

Airtel has brought additional offers for the prepaid users - as they will gain a stand from this exclusive offer. So, those who will be purchasing the new POCO M6 5G during the initial sale, and those who are using the Airtel network will receive an advantage of 5G Plus data, with 50GB additional data benefit.

Price and more:

The POCO M6 5G will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 10,499. But, with a bank offer, it is available at Rs 9,499. Furthermore, users will be able to enjoy additional discounts with specific bank credit cards which will be offering cashback offers.

Bank Offers

Purchasing the new POCO M6 5G via HDFC Bank Credit Card to get an additional Rs 1,000 off

Purchasing via ICICI Bank Credit Card to get an additional Rs 1,000 off

Buying the handset via Flipkart Axis Bank Card to get 5% cashback

ALSO READ: How to protect your children from inappropriate websites? Guide

With these deals and exclusive offers, POCO further aims to enhance the smartphone experience for Airtel users, providing affordability and add-on benefits too.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 2a expected to launch soon| Details

Latest Technology News