PM Modi's round table chat with gaming content creators, discusses future of e-gaming industry

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi interacts with gaming content creators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met country’s noted gaming creators and indulged in a free-wheeling interaction regarding its future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry. The Prime Minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

While interacting with top Indian gamers, PM Modi discussed the differences between gaming and gambling. He also asked gamers to send an e-mail mentioning all their problems with exact key points to his office.

On being asked by the gamers if there can be a regulatory body (for gaming), PM Modi said, "To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to understand and mould it basis our country's needs. Bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift the reputation. Once that is achieved, it will be hard for anyone to bring it down. My endeavour is to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047, the middle class does not require unnecessary government intervention. Otherwise, we will remain trapped in the cycle of paperwork, documents and legal systems. It is the poor who need the government the most in difficult times..."

Gaming creators who met Prime Minister included Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur and Anshu Bisht. Elated and overwhelmed over meeting PM Modi, they all agreed on the fact that the ‘Prime Minister was the biggest influencer in India’.

"We recently had an insightful discussion with the Prime Minister about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionise gaming in India," Agarwal and Patankar posted on Instagram.

While the gamers said that they didn’t feel the age difference while meeting PM Modi, the latter also quipped, “I colour my hair white so that people know I am mature.”

One of the female members of the gaming community described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Notably, PM Modi’s meeting with the gaming community has become a talking point in the nation, owing to e-gaming’s vast engagement with the youth. As per Invest India, the online gaming sector is the fourth largest sector in the country, with maximum growth potential.

PM Modi’s outreach to the gaming community reinforces his resolve to maximise youth connection in the nation’s growth. Gaming companies are also gung-ho about such engagements by the Prime Minister as they believe that this will boost the industry’s penetration in the country.

Election-wise, political analysts see it as PM Modi’s strategy of engaging with the young voters. If seen in this prospect, this is not a one-off incident. Last month, PM Modi’s meeting with the social media influencers had renewed the debate on Modi’s ‘youth connect’.

At the National Creators’ Award, the Prime Minister had given awards to many creators, mostly in the age bracket of 20-30 years. They included 20-year-old Jahnvi Singh, 23-year-old Maithili Thakur, 28-year-old Jaya Kishori, 28-year-old Nischay Malhan, and 30-year-old Ranveer Allahbadia and many others.

Earlier on Thursday, a teaser of PM Modi’s was released which went viral on social media.

With inputs from IANS