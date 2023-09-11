PhonePe's SmartSpeakers reach new milestone with over 4 million deployments

Follow us on Image Source : PHONEPE PhonePe achieves record deployment of 4 million SmartSpeakers

PhonePe has achieved a significant milestone with the deployment of over four million SmartSpeakers, marking the fastest adoption of such devices among offline merchants in India. These SmartSpeakers play a crucial role in validating customer payments seamlessly, enhancing trust and reliability among the 36 million merchants using PhonePe's platform across 19,000 postal codes in the country.

As part of its commitment to digitizing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India, PhonePe offers a range of services to offline merchants, including its SmartSpeaker devices introduced a year ago. To cater to the diverse needs of these merchants, PhonePe has continually customized its offerings. They have incorporated vernacular voice notifications and introduced an industry-first celebrity voice feature featuring the legendary Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan.

This strong preference among merchants for PhonePe's SmartSpeakers has driven the deployment of over four million devices, validating a staggering one billion monthly transactions across India. These SmartSpeakers offer several standout features, such as portability, extended battery life, exceptional audio clarity even in noisy environments, and a compact, versatile form factor suitable for congested counter spaces.

Before the advent of SmartSpeakers, merchants using feature phones relied heavily on SMS for payment validation. Now, PhonePe's SmartSpeakers provide voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, boasting up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, LED battery level indicators, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a dedicated replay button for the last transaction. This convenience has significantly eased the payment validation experience for merchants, contributing to the rise in digital payment adoption.

PhonePe's commitment to providing innovative solutions to offline merchants, along with its rapid deployment of SmartSpeakers, underscores its pivotal role in the digital transformation of MSMEs in India, aligning with the country's broader push for a digital economy.

This accomplishment reflects the increasing adoption of digital payment solutions among India's vast network of merchants and further promotes financial inclusion and efficiency in the country's economic landscape.

