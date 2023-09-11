Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia G42 smartphone debuts in India with 5G connectivity and 11GB RAM

Nokia Phones has introduced its latest 5G smartphone named the G42 in the Indian market. This new handset from HMD Global boasts is set to be available in two colour variants- Purple and Grey. The device comes with 11GB RAM (6GB physical RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) and 128GB storage. The launch price for the smartphone is Rs 12,599, and it will be available for purchase from online stores starting from September 15 onwards.

The Vice President of India & APAC at HMD Global, Ravi Kunwar, emphasized the extensive efforts the company's team put into creating this phone, ensuring it not only meets but exceeds users' needs. They rigorously tested the device, optimized its storage usage, and committed to providing updates for years to come, aiming for a long-lasting user experience.

Key features of the Nokia G42 5G include:

6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a brightness of 450 nits

50MP main camera, along with 2MP macro and 2MP depth cameras, all featuring LED flash

8MP front camera

Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset

Provide 5G connectivity

Additionally, the smartphone includes various sensors such as an Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer + G-sensor, and Side FPS, ensuring it can adapt efficiently to different user environments and requirements.

The new Nokia smartphone aims to provide a compelling option in the new 5G device in India, catering to users who seek powerful performance, a large amount of RAM, and solid camera capabilities at an accessible price point.

