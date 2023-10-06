Oppo's newly launched A18: Key specs, pricing, and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oppo introduces budget-friendly Oppo A18 ahead of Find N3 Flip launch

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Find N3 Flip foldable smartphone launch, Oppo has unveiled the Oppo A18, a budget-friendly handset designed to cater to a wide range of users. Priced at Rs 9,999 in India, the Oppo A18 offers impressive features at an affordable price point.

Variants, Colors, and Availability

Available in striking Glowing Blue and Glowing Black color options, the Oppo A18 caters to diverse style preferences. Customers can purchase the device on Oppo's official website or through authorised retail stores across India. Additionally, Oppo offers Rs 1000 cashback offer for customers using select bank cards.

Display and Battery

According to the company, the Oppo A18 boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display which ensures clear visuals and vibrant colors. With a 90Hz refresh rate, users can expect smooth scrolling and navigation. Powered by a formidable 5,000mAh battery, the A18 promises extended usage without frequent recharging.

Camera Capabilities

The Oppo A18 showcases a dual rear camera setup, featuring an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the device boasts a 5MP front camera, ensuring clear and sharp visuals.

Performance and Storage

The Oppo A18 is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset and Mali G52 MC2 GPU, ensuring smooth performance for various applications. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files, the company mentioned.

Software, Connectivity, and Security

Running on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, the Oppo A18 delivers a user-friendly experience with the latest software advancements. The device supports dual SIM functionality and offers Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for enhanced security.

