Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Oppo's newly launched A18: Key specs, pricing, and everything you need to know

Oppo's newly launched A18: Key specs, pricing, and everything you need to know

Chinese tech giant Oppo is making waves in the Indian smartphone market with a dual release: the upcoming Find N3 Flip foldable smartphone and the freshly launched budget-friendly Oppo A18. Let's take a closer look at the features and specifications of the Oppo A18.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 17:55 IST
oppo a18, oppo 18 launched in india, oppo a18 key features, oppo a18 india price, tech news, oppo
Image Source : FILE Oppo introduces budget-friendly Oppo A18 ahead of Find N3 Flip launch

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Find N3 Flip foldable smartphone launch, Oppo has unveiled the Oppo A18, a budget-friendly handset designed to cater to a wide range of users. Priced at Rs 9,999 in India, the Oppo A18 offers impressive features at an affordable price point. 

Variants, Colors, and Availability

Available in striking Glowing Blue and Glowing Black color options, the Oppo A18 caters to diverse style preferences. Customers can purchase the device on Oppo's official website or through authorised retail stores across India. Additionally, Oppo offers Rs 1000 cashback offer for customers using select bank cards.

ALSO READInstagram's new experiment: 'Multiple Audience Lists' for stories | Know what it is and how it works

Display and Battery

According to the company, the Oppo A18 boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display which ensures clear visuals and vibrant colors. With a 90Hz refresh rate, users can expect smooth scrolling and navigation. Powered by a formidable 5,000mAh battery, the A18 promises extended usage without frequent recharging.

Camera Capabilities

The Oppo A18 showcases a dual rear camera setup, featuring an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the device boasts a 5MP front camera, ensuring clear and sharp visuals.

Related Stories
Oppo F23 launched in India at Rs 24,999: How to pre-order?

Oppo F23 launched in India at Rs 24,999: How to pre-order?

OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G: Long term review

OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G: Long term review

OPPO A78 Review: Decent smartphone with long battery life

OPPO A78 Review: Decent smartphone with long battery life

ALSO READ | OnePlus Pad Go arrives in India: Check key specs, price, and other details

Performance and Storage

The Oppo A18 is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset and Mali G52 MC2 GPU, ensuring smooth performance for various applications. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files, the company mentioned. 

Software, Connectivity, and Security

Running on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, the Oppo A18 delivers a user-friendly experience with the latest software advancements. The device supports dual SIM functionality and offers Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for enhanced security.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News