Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Online dating apps providing in-app tips to avoid romance scams: Know more

Online dating apps providing in-app tips to avoid romance scams: Know more

The global public awareness campaign will be rolled out in more than 15 countries, including India, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, France, Spain, the USA, the UK and Italy. many dating apps will send out emails and message notifications to users with the same scam-related tips.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 11, 2023 18:03 IST
Online dating
Image Source : PIXABAY Online dating

The US-based Match Group, which owns a global portfolio of known online datings apps like Hinge, Tinder, Plenty of Fish, Match and Meetic, among others, has announced the launch of a new campaign that will introduce in-app messages and email notifications to give users tips on how to prevent being scammed online. ALSO READ: India to get it's first homegrown iPhone manufacturer plant as Tata Group nears crucial factory takeover

 

According to TechCrunch, Tinder and Meetic, a French dating app will send in-app messages to the users with tips and common behaviour to look out for safety. 

India Tv - Online Dating

Image Source : PIXABAYOnline Dating

ALSO READ: Netflix adds new game on Android and iOS: All you need to know

 

Suggestions include verifying potential matches' profile pictures, video chatting with them before meeting in person, and learning how to spot scammer red flags.

ALSO READ: Apple brings new parking feature for Maps

 

Moreover, other dating apps like Match, Hinge, Plenty of Fish and OurTime will send out emails and message notifications to users with the same scam-related tips, according to the report.

Related Stories
5 Must have applications for every Traveler

5 Must have applications for every Traveler

HP Assembly: Oppn gives no-confidence notice against BJP govt, debate on Thursday

HP Assembly: Oppn gives no-confidence notice against BJP govt, debate on Thursday

HP launches new PCs, displays and webcams for Hybrid work environment- Know more

HP launches new PCs, displays and webcams for Hybrid work environment- Know more

Zomato Hindi launched, delivering 150K orders in regional languages- Know more

Zomato Hindi launched, delivering 150K orders in regional languages- Know more

Meta expands AI face-scanning to Facebook dating in the US market

Meta expands AI face-scanning to Facebook dating in the US market

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

HP Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds launched with touchscreen on charging case

HP Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds launched with touchscreen on charging case

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Best Budgeting Apps of 2023

Best Budgeting Apps of 2023

The global public awareness campaign will roll out in more than 15 countries, including the US, India, Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

India Tv - Online Dating

Image Source : PIXABAYOnline Dating

"Scammers will often play the long game," Buddy Loomis, senior director of Law Enforcement Operations and Investigations at Match Group, was quoted as saying.

"They want to really capture the victim's confidence and trust, and they'll spend a lot of time with them talking back and forth... that's how scammers build a relationship with that person and make them feel safe. (Then) they'll ask for money for either a child's medical bill, visa or plane ticket," he added.

Match Group encourages users to report incidents on the platform they are using as well as to contact local law enforcement, said the report.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News