OnePlus 12R set to launch with 100W super-fast charging: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone- the OnePlus 12R in the Indian market. Scheduled to launch on January 23, the company will also launch OnePlus 12. Anticipated to offer the flagship features at a budget-friendly price, the OnePlus 12R has already garnered attention across the nation. There are some leaks and insights which have been leaked beforehand, providing insights into the key attributes, including the battery and screen features. Here are the things we know about the new smartphone

Display

OnePlus 12R comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, enabling seamless performance for resource-intensive tasks. Featuring an Adaptive Refresh Rate, the users could adjust the screen refresh rate as per their preferences and optimize the battery efficiency.

Battery and charging capabilities

The handsets will be backed by a 5000mAh battery, which could extend the smartphone’s life with a single charge. Furthermore, the OnePlus 12R will support 100W super-fast charging capability.

Camera details

Featuring a triple camera rear panel, the OnePlus 12R will come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

Price and specifications

With a 6.74-inch display, the handset will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is said that the handset will be positioned in the mid-range flagship segment, which is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 for the OnePlus 12R.

Kindly note that some features of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked but the company is yet to make an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Telegram lights up conversations with Colorful Calls, enhanced Bot and more | Details