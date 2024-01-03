Telegram lights up conversations with Colorful Calls, enhanced Bot and more | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Telegram

In the first week of January, Telegram - an encrypted messaging platform unveiled new updates, featuring a range of enhancements majorly aiming to elevate the user experience. The new update introduces colourful calls, a Thanos Snap Effect for deleted messages, and the largest Bot update for over 800 million monthly active users.

Colourful Calls

Telegram has introduced a significant overhaul to its calling feature, which enables users to activate their cameras, engage in conversations, and share their screens — all within the secure confines of end-to-end encryption, which is accessible across all platforms.

The new redesigned calling interface marks a new step forward, which will feature new animations and beautiful backgrounds that adapt the call's status— whether it's ringing, active or concluded.

Telegram said, “This update addresses numerous bugs and interface glitches, underlining Telegram's commitment to providing a seamless user experience.”

Thanos Snap Effect

Built on the experimental vaporize animation which was introduced on iOS last month, Telegram has brought energy-efficient Thanos Snap Effect for Android and iOS devices. The new feature accompanies the deletion of any message, by adding an extra layer of visual delight to the messaging experience.

Bot Platform

Telegram further announced an update to its Bot Platform, marking a pivotal moment in the platform's evolution.

The company said, “Telegram's versatile and free bot platform empowers developers to seamlessly integrate diverse services into the Telegram ecosystem, from simple chatbots to robust mini-apps capable of replacing entire websites.”

Among many additions, bots can react to messages, manage quotes and links, oversee reactions and even send replies to other chats or topics.

Telegram said, “The enhancements extend further, allowing bots to retrieve information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they hold administrative roles.”

ALSO READ: Google Chrome's Incognito Mode: 5 essential things to know

Inputs from IANS