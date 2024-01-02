Google Chrome's Incognito Mode: 5 essential things to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google incognito mode

Google Chrome is one of the most used search engines for personal and professional work. Although the platform has been used across the world, but still, many users are unaware of its Incognito mode. Here is everything you need to know about the mode, and how to use it:

How to activate the Incognito mode?

Open the Google Chrome session

Locate the menu button which is placed in the top right corner (three dots)

When you click on the three dots, you will get a drop-down menu. There, you will have to click and choose the ‘New Incognito Window’

There is another shortcut, which could directly take you to the users - all you have to do is tap on Shift+Ctrl+N and the new Incognito browsing session will open.

Sign out of Google accounts before starting the session

You must know that the Incognito browser does not save the browsing history, but you have to be cautious if in case you have signed in to your Google account. This is because the search could still be recorded in the web history of Google.

You have to be ensured that your account has to be signed out or you will have to pause the Google Web History tracking.

Automatically launch Chrome in Incognito mode

Users can create a desktop shortcut to Google Chrome, which has been renamed if desired, right-click, select properties, go to the shortcut tab, and add "-incognito" to the target field.

Incognito does not protect from secret agents

Launching from this shortcut will open Chrome directly in Incognito mode.

In February, Google Chrome’s Incognito mode stopped protecting users from secret agents. The warning messages were rolled out by the company to clarify that pages were viewed in the Incognito mode. It will not appear in history or search history but will not prevent surveillance by secret agents.

Other 'Private' modes in Google Chrome browsers

Google Chrome does not monopolize the private browsing. Safari browser on iOS and desktop, as well as Firefox browser, offers private browsing options. Users can explore these modes which are based on their preferences and devices.

The above insights for Chrome’s Incognito Mode will provide a comprehensive guide for Google Chrome's Incognito Mode, from activation by addressing the potential privacy concerns.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Edge and Bing users experience over 1.9 billion Copilot Chats in 2023

ALSO READ: Google fixes 100 Android security issues in December 2023 - Report