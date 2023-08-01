'Nothing' Smartphones now offers Swedish House Mafia ringtone pack

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Swedish House Mafia ringtone pack hits 'Nothing' smartphones

Nothing, the London-based technology company, has exciting news for its Phone (1) and Phone (2) users. The company have collaborated with the renowned electronic music giants, Swedish House Mafia, to bring the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone to the masses.

Reportedly, fans of Swedish House Mafia can now immerse themselves in the world of music by including sounds from their upcoming album into their personalised smartphone ringtones. With the help of Nothing's innovative Glyph Composer, users of Phone (1) and Phone (2) can now create their own Glyph Ringtones. These ringtones consist of a sequence of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of the smartphones.

ALSO READ: Redmi Watch 3 Active launched in India with bluetooth calling: Check all details here

The process is simple and enjoyable. Users can find their rhythm, hit the record button, and produce their unique Glyph Ringtone using the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack. Alternatively, they can choose from the artists' preset ringtone options.

Nothing's Phone (2) made its debut in India recently, boasting impressive features. The flagship smartphone features a Glyph Interface at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

ALSO READ: SafeChat- Fake Android Chat App used by hackers to target WhatsApp users in India

The device is available in two finishes - white and dark grey. Users have multiple variants to choose from, including 8GB/128GB in dark grey (Rs 44,999), 12GB/256GB (Rs 49,999), and 12GB/512GB (Rs 54,999) in both colors.

To enhance the buying experience for customers, Nothing introduced its pop-up store called "Drops" in India. At the Nothing Drops store in Bengaluru, customers can personally purchase the highly-anticipated Phone (2) along with the Ear (2) Black and other related accessories.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News