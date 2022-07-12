Nothing Phone 1 will be available from July 21 onwards: Price, specification and more

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 1

Nothing has finally launched the much speculated and flagship smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1 today in London. The event was led by Carl Pei, the Co-founder of Nothing and it was mentioned by Carl that this is the second product from the company after a year since the ear (1) TWS earbuds got launched (which was last year).

Let us talk about the pricing first

Phone (1) will be made available to purchase from July 21, 2022, and will be available in two colour variants- which is white and black. And for storage and RAM, the device will have three variants:

8GBRAM + 128GB storage at Rs 32,999)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 35,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 38,999

How to pre-order?

For pre-order, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period:

8GB/128GB at Rs 31,999

8GB/256GB at Rs 34,999

12GB/256GB at Rs 37,999

Phone 1- Features

Nothing has flaunted a lot about the newly launched Phone 1 for the entire month and highlighted the Glyph interface- the set of LED light strips placed on the rear panel of the device, which can be customised for so many things- calls, charging, message tone, and more.

Furthermore, the Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. This might be a turn down for many speculators who were presuming that the handset will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with the flagship device.

On the camera front, Carl Pei stated that the company basically focused on performance, and hence, launched the smartphone with two 50-megapixel sensors on the rear end: one main and one ultrawide.

The handset will run Android-based Nothing OS software which has been designed to integrate better with third-party products, claims Carl.

The headset has been backed by a is 4,500mAh battery and is supported by a 33W charger with a cable or 15W charging wirelessly.

The phone is protected from water and dust, thanks to IP53 certification, this means that the device could survive in light rain but is certainly not a fit for being fully submerged.

Nothing Phone 1 made a lot of news in the past 2 to 3 weeks and in the smartphone market, the new entry comes with the hope to compete with the existing and more established brands. The company has been emphasizing the features and looks more. But as we all know that the smartphone players like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more are already dominating the market, Nothing might have to work harder to make the space in the universe of consumer goods.

Where to buy?

Phone 1 could be pre ordered from Nothing's official website and via Flipkart, which is the official eCommerce partner for the brand.