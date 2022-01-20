Nokia G21 expected to Launch in India soon, with 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: NOKIA NOKIA

Highlights Nokia G21 will feature a Triple Rear Camera

Nokia G21 is expected to come with 5,050 mAh battery with fast charging

Nokia G21 will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a Type-C USB port and more

Nokia is working on bringing its new smartphone into the Indian market with the name Nokia G21, which is expected to launch in February 2022. Although the date is yet to be officially declared by HMD Global (Nokia brand licensee), the leak sources suggest that the upcoming Nokia G-series smartphone will feature a triple rear camera unit, leading with a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

The upcoming smartphone from Nokia is a successor of its existing Nokia G20 smartphone which was launched last year in July. On the specs front, the new G21 will feature a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging.

Further as per the reports, we are expecting Nokia G21 to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and might run on an octa-core processor. Nokia G21 is expected to offer around 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which could be expanded further with the support of a microSD card.

The expected Nokia device might feature a triple rear camera featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors along with an 8-megapixel front shooter camera.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia G21 will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C USB port.

Though these are all the expectations for the upcoming Nokia G21, anything could only be confirmed, once the company makes an official announcement for the device launch.