Netflix drops basic plan from Canadian market: Know more

In a recent move, Netflix has made changes to its subscription plans in Canada by removing the Basic plan option for new subscribers. The company stated on its support page that the Basic plan, which was priced at $9.99 CAD per month, is no longer available for new or returning members. However, existing subscribers on the Basic plan can continue using it until they decide to change plans or cancel their account.

According to TechCrunch, Netflix's subscription plans in Canada now start at $5.99 CAD per month. The company recently introduced an ad-supported plan that provides access to most of the Netflix catalog with 1080p HD streaming support. Users who want to remove ads and enable downloads will need to opt for the Standard plan, which now costs $16.99 CAD per month.

The Basic plan, despite its removal, offered ad-free streaming to subscribers, albeit limited to 720p resolution and one concurrent stream. Those who are currently subscribed to the Basic plan can retain their membership until they choose to cancel.

Netflix initially introduced the 'Basic With Ads' plan on November 3 of the previous year, making it available to subscribers in several countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

In related news, Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called 'Basic with Ads,' for Apple TV users. Although the release experienced delays, Apple TV users can now access the ad-supported plan, providing an alternative subscription option on the platform.

Furthermore, recently the streaming giant has experienced a significant surge in daily sign-ups following its recent crackdown on password sharing. Market research firm Antenna reported that since notifying US subscribers about its intention to curb password sharing on May 23, Netflix witnessed its four largest days of user acquisition.

