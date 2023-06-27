Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Business crosses 200 million monthly active users globally, introduces new customer connection tools

WhatsApp Business, owned by Meta, has experienced significant growth, reaching over 200 million monthly active users globally, compared to 50 million in 2020. Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder, and CEO of Meta, has also announced that businesses will soon have the ability to directly publish ads on Facebook or Instagram from the WhatsApp Business app, without requiring a Facebook account.

In addition, the company is also testing a new feature that enables businesses to automatically send personalized messages to multiple customers, subject to a fee. This feature will provide small businesses with the option to send tailored messages such as appointment reminders, birthday greetings, and updates about holiday sales in a faster and more efficient manner.

ALSO READ: Emerging tech innovation boosted by India-US partnership, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The new feature allows businesses to send personalized messages including the customer's name and customizable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists. Business owners can also schedule the day and time for sending these messages, targeting customers with specific labels like 'VIP customers' or 'new customers'.

Furthermore, the company has announced plans to enable small businesses worldwide, which primarily operate through the WhatsApp Business platform, to create, purchase, and publish Facebook or Instagram ads directly within the app. This means that businesses will no longer need a Facebook account, as they can simply use their email address and payment method to get started.

ALSO READ: New parental tools for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger by Meta: Know everything

When users click on these ads, a chat on WhatsApp will open, enabling them to ask questions, explore products, and make purchases. the company emphasizes that these ads are a powerful tool to drive potential customers to engage with businesses on WhatsApp, presenting new opportunities for WhatsApp-exclusive small businesses that require a simpler way to initiate advertising.

Latest Technology News