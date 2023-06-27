Follow us on Image Source : META New parental tools for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger by Meta: Know everything

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, has announced new features aimed at supporting teens and families in managing their time spent on these apps. The updates include parental supervision on Messenger, tools to limit unwanted interactions on Instagram DM, and the launch of Quiet Mode on Instagram globally.

"Today we’re announcing new features to support teens and families and make it even easier to manage the time they spend on our apps," the company mentioned in a Blog post.

For Messenger

With parental supervision on Messenger, parents in the US, UK, and Canada can now see how their teens spend time on the platform and who they interact with, providing valuable insights without reading their messages. The company plans to expand this feature to more countries in the future, along with additional tools to help parents guide their teens' online activities.

For Instagram

In Instagram DMs, a new invitation system has been introduced to enhance privacy and control. Before messaging someone who doesn't follow them, users must send an invite and receive permission to connect. Only one invite can be sent at a time, and messaging is limited to text until the invitation is accepted. This measure aims to reduce unwanted interactions and protect users.

For Facebook

To promote healthy digital habits, Facebook will notify teens when they've spent 20 minutes on the platform, encouraging them to take breaks and set daily time limits. Similarly, Instagram is exploring a feature that nudges teens to close the app if they are excessively scrolling through Reels, especially at night.

The company also plans to make Quiet Mode, introduced in January, available to all Instagram users worldwide. This feature assists individuals in maintaining focus and setting boundaries with their friends and followers.

