MWC 2023: Motorola to launch new foldable Razr phones

Motorola to launch new foldable Razr phones

Lenovo's CEO- Yuanqing Yang has confirmed that the company is working on bringing the new foldable devices under the Motorola Razr smartphone range, which is scheduled to launch this year (time not specified by the time of writing).

The first flip phone launched in 2004, Motorola Moto Razr became one of the most popular flip phones of the millennium and the company even launched the gold edition, post witnessing the popularity of the device.

Since then, Motorola kept the legacy up by launching the new smartphone version of Moto Razr. In an interview with CNBC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Yang said that the reception to the Razr "is good" and Motorola will launch the new version of this foldable phone "very soon".

"I think it's much better," he specifically mentioned the device.

Though he said very few details about the upcoming foldable device, Yang did mention the hinge and applications on the device which were the main areas for improvement.

The CEO stated that the cost of the foldable range of devices is currently high, but it is expected to go down in the coming time as takes over the bigger market, as mentioned in the IANS report.

Lenovo CEO said, "When the technology becomes mature, then the price could go down then you can drive higher volume."

At MWC 2023, the tech player further showcased its "rollable" concept smartphone, featuring a display that rolls up.

As per the research firm IDC, shipments of foldable devices made up only 1.1 per cent of all smartphone shipments in 2022 and are only expected to rise to 2.8 per cent in 2026, the IANS report further said.

