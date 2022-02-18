Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: SAMSUNG MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book to Launch on February 27

Samsung has officially confirmed that they will be physically present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company has further sent invites for an upcoming event ahead of MWC 2022.

The company declared to unleash a new product dubbed Galaxy Book on February 27, 2022. The announcement was made after the launching of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in the Indian market.

Samsung rolled out an animated invite that gives a sneak-peek at a foldable smartphone just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The invite further includes the talked devices like Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch 4. During MWC 2022, in the launch event of the company, it is expected that Samsung is about to announce the new Galaxy laptops, as the company is touted to introduce its Galaxy Book laptops at the MWC.

The invitation of Samsung reads- “In today’s rapidly evolving world driven by mobile devices, Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn.”

Samsung has further confirmed that the new range of Galaxy Book laptops will come equipped with several MS Office suites of apps. It will further feature a new One UI Book 4 interface, which will further bring the company’s own apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and more, which will seamlessly sync with other Galaxy devices like smartphones and tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 will be hosted virtually and could be watched through the Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 11.30 PM IST.