Motorola working on new flagship with 200MP camera- Report

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone which is expected to be named 'Frontier' and might feature a 200MP camera. The new smartphone is expected to come with Samsung's 200MP S5KHP1 sensor as the rear camera & 50MP Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultrawide snapper in the front.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Beijing Published on: January 17, 2022 12:25 IST
Motorola

Motorola

Highlights

  • Motorola to launch 'Frontier'- flagship smartphone with a 200MP camera
  • Samsung's 200MP S5KHP1 sensor for main rear camera
  • A 50MP Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultrawide snapper and a 12MP IMX663 telephoto in the front

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone -- likely to be called 'Frontier' -- that will feature a 200MP camera.

According to GSMArena, the upcoming smartphone is said to use Samsung's 200MP S5KHP1 sensor as the main camera, alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultrawide snapper and a 12MP IMX663 telephoto.

On the front, the smartphone might borrow the 60MP OmniVision OV60A sensor as found in the Edge X30.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch curved, FHD+, 144Hz OLED display, the report said.

The Frontier will reportedly come with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options, it added.

The Frontier is said to charge at up to 125W via its Type-C port and 50W wirelessly.

 

