Motorola working on new flagship with 200MP camera- Report

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone -- likely to be called 'Frontier' -- that will feature a 200MP camera.

According to GSMArena, the upcoming smartphone is said to use Samsung's 200MP S5KHP1 sensor as the main camera, alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultrawide snapper and a 12MP IMX663 telephoto.

On the front, the smartphone might borrow the 60MP OmniVision OV60A sensor as found in the Edge X30.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch curved, FHD+, 144Hz OLED display, the report said.

The Frontier will reportedly come with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options, it added.

The Frontier is said to charge at up to 125W via its Type-C port and 50W wirelessly.