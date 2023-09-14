Motorola Edge 40 Neo: A feature-rich smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7030

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER- MOTOROLA INDIA Moto Edge 40 Neo

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, in the EMEA region and is set to release it in the Indian market by September 21. The new Edge smartphone from the company is the successor to the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which was introduced last year in September (2022).

The new smartphone from Motorola comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 68W wired fast charging support.=

The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at EUR 399 (about Rs. 35,400) and is currently available in European, Middle Eastern, and African markets. In India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that it will be priced under Rs. 25,000 and will come in the same colour options.

The device features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It's powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with Mali-G610 MC1 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of uMCP inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MyUX OS.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo boasts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera located within a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

This smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and holds an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone measures 159.63mm x 71.99mm x 7.89mm and weighs 172 grams.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is set to provide an affordable yet feature-packed smartphone option for users in India and other markets, further expanding Motorola's smartphone lineup.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in three colour variants- Black Beauty, Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay.

