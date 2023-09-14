Honor 90 5G hits Indian markets: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor 90

Honor, a smartphone brand has introduced its latest 5G smartphone, the Honor 90 in the Indian market. This new handset will be available in two storage variants- 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB and will be priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

The Honor 90 smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating high-resolution display (2664 x 1200). It offers a wide range of colours, with a 100% DCI P3 colour gamut and support for up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone also features an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which dynamically adjusts based on the content being displayed.

On the camera front, the new Honor 90 will feature a triple camera setup- a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the device comes with a 50MP front camera for capturing detailed and stunning selfies.

Powering the Honor 90 is a substantial 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage for even the most demanding users. A single full charge can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous video streaming.

This smartphone runs on the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, offering an enhanced user experience with smart features like Magic Text, which enhances productivity and simplifies daily tasks.

To make this exciting device even more accessible, Honor is offering effective discounts, bringing the starting prices down to as low as Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

The Honor 90 will be available in three striking colours—Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Midnight Black—starting from September 18. Customers can purchase it through Amazon and various retail channels.

Honor CEO Madhav Sheth expressed the company's commitment to empowering consumers with leading technology. He highlighted Honor's dedication to innovation in display technology, battery tech software, and artificial intelligence, all of which are backed by robust research and development capabilities.

This launch marks a significant step for Honor in bringing cutting-edge smartphones to Indian consumers, leveraging its extensive network and value chain. The Honor 90 5G aims to provide Indian users with a premium and technologically advanced smartphone experience.

ALSO READ: Spotify unveils Showcase- Artists can now promote their music directly to users

ALSO READ: Telcos seek compensation from data-intensive OTTs, says COAI

Latest Technology News