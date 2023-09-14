Spotify unveils Showcase- Artists can now promote their music directly to users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify's Showcase tool puts music promotion in the hands of artists

Spotify, the music streaming giant has introduced a new tool called ‘Showcase’ that enables the artists to pay for the promotion of their music directly to listeners on the platform's Home feed. The showcase feature will enable the artists to feature a specific song or even an entire album as a mobile banner ad, strategically targeting particular types of listeners across 30 markets initially. The banners will indicate that they are sponsored recommendations.

As per Spotify, Showcase is a sponsored recommendation that empowers artists to share their music with potential listeners across the platform, whether it's a new release, a lesser-known track from their catalogue, or anything in between. These promotions appear as mobile banners at the top of Spotify's Home feed, which is the platform's most frequently visited area.

Artists interested in utilizing Showcase must meet certain eligibility criteria. They need to have accumulated at least 1,000 streams over the past 28 days in one of the available target markets. Additionally, the billing country for the artist's team must be set to the United States.

Showcase campaigns start at a budget of $100 and are based on a CPC (Cost Per Click) model. This means that artists will be charged for each user interaction with their Showcase, and they can set their budget within specified limits.

Spotify plans to introduce Showcase within the Campaigns tab for eligible artists in the United States over the next few weeks. In the subsequent months, the platform will extend access to Showcase for artists in additional regions worldwide.

In parallel news, Spotify has introduced a novel playlist type known as "daylist." This playlist dynamically changes throughout the day based on users' previous listening preferences and moods. Available to both free and premium users, daylist aims to offer a personalized and evolving listening experience. Initially, this feature is accessible to users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

With Showcase and daylist, Spotify continues to explore innovative ways to enhance its platform, catering to both artists and listeners and providing a more interactive and engaging music streaming experience.

