YouTube chief applauds ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 landing draws over 8 million views

Neal Mohan, the Chief of YouTube, has extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving a streaming milestone with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. YouTube India reported that the live stream of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the Moon, which took place on August 23, garnered over 8 million viewers, setting a global record as the most-watched live stream. YouTube India celebrated this achievement on social media, and Neal Mohan joined in, expressing his excitement and admiration for the ISRO team. In a quote-tweet, Mr. Mohan noted that having 8 million concurrent viewers was an incredible accomplishment.

The live stream featured a 16-second clip showcasing various moments from the ISRO control centre, capturing the entire journey from the start of the broadcast to Chandrayaan-3's successful landing, as well as the jubilant celebrations among ISRO officials.

Recently, Neal Mohan posted on his X's timeline- "This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible!"

Chandrayaan-3's lander module is presently situated near the Moon's South Pole following its soft landing last month. India's achievement of successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the Moon's surface marked a historic moment, making India the fourth country in the world, after the US, China, and Russia, to accomplish this remarkable feat.

In the days following the landing, both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover carried out a range of tasks on the lunar surface. These tasks included detecting the presence of sulfur and other minor elements, recording relative temperatures, and monitoring activities in their vicinity.

It was YouTube India's X page which posted a video with a caption- "things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon! @isro's livestream on YouTube records a whopping 8 million concurrent viewers- we're over the moon!"

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, had specific objectives, including achieving a safe and soft landing, enabling rover mobility on the lunar surface, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The mission has garnered international attention and praise for its significant achievements in lunar exploration.

This accomplishment highlights India's growing capabilities in space exploration and contributes to the country's reputation as a prominent player in the field of space science and technology.

