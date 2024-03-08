Microsoft to hold Windows AI, Surface event on March 21: Here's all we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Event

Microsoft is holding an event titled “Advancing the new era of work with Copilot”. As the name suggests, the event will focus on upcoming generative AI devices and features. The event is scheduled for March 21, 2024, and will start at 9AM PDT (10.30PM IST). The event page on the company’s website says, “Tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface.” The company is yet to reveal more details about the announcement to be at the event.

However, as per a report by Windows Central, Microsoft is likely to launch Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 at the event. These devices are likely to be the company's first AI PCs and are expected to be equipped with new Intel Core Ultra or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors. In addition to this, these models are likely to have neural processing units (NPUs) that boost AI capabilities and are likely to be the first ones to support the latest AI features coming to Windows 11.

The upcoming new AI features are likely to include real-time live captions and translations, upscaling for games, and frame rate smoothing. In addition to this, the company is reportedly developing a new feature called AI Explorer that will allow users to conduct searches across apps, documents, web pages, images, and chats using natural language.

According to the report, AI Explorer may have the ability to understand context and suggest actions based on what's on the screen. It could also create a history of the tasks a user performs on their computer to make them searchable later on.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released a new editing tool for the Photos app - the Generative erase tool. It allows users to easily remove unwanted objects or visual clutter from their images.