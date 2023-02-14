Tuesday, February 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine based on the latest version of ChatGPT is open for beta testing, and early testers have praised its capabilities. Microsoft has received over a million applications to test the new ChatGPT-based Bing

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2023 21:45 IST
Microsoft's ChatGPT
Image Source : BING Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's Bing search engine, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, is now open for beta testing. Interested users can sign up to receive an invitation from Microsoft, which has already begun sending out invites to select users across the world. 

ALSO READ: Best smartphones to gift your tech-savvy partner this Valentine’s Day

According to Microsoft, more than a million applications have been received to test the new ChatGPT-based Bing. Although still in development, early testers have been praising the new and improved Bing, based on the latest version of ChatGPT.

ALSO READ: Online dating site scam: Lending money to your online lover? BEWARE!

Users who don't have an invitation from Microsoft can still check out the new Bing in preview mode, although they won't be able to search for a query. Instead, they can select from pre-defined queries featured in the preview mode. To gain access to the preview mode, users can set Microsoft defaults on their PC, which involves making Edge their default web browser and adding the Microsoft Bing Search extension for Google Chrome.

A colleague who received an invitation from Microsoft to test out the new Bing described it as an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web". With the ChatGPT technology behind it, Microsoft's Bing is expected to offer significant improvements over its previous versions. As it enters the beta phase, Microsoft is hopeful that the new Bing will be well-received by users and cement its position as a leading search engine.

FAQs

Related Stories
Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

ChatGPT creator OpenAI launches new platform to track AI-generated text: How does it work?

ChatGPT creator OpenAI launches new platform to track AI-generated text: How does it work?

ChatGPT becomes the fastest-growing app in the world, records 100 million users in 2 months

ChatGPT becomes the fastest-growing app in the world, records 100 million users in 2 months

ChatGPT to face competition with its new Google rival ‘Bard’: Know everything

ChatGPT to face competition with its new Google rival ‘Bard’: Know everything

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Q1: What is Microsoft's ChatGPT and how is it used in Bing?

Microsoft's ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI and integrated into the Bing search engine. It helps Bing provide more accurate and relevant search results to users by understanding natural language queries.

Q2: How can I participate in the beta testing for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing?
Interested users can sign up for beta testing on Microsoft's website to receive an invitation. Microsoft is already sending out invites to select users worldwide.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News