Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's Bing search engine, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, is now open for beta testing. Interested users can sign up to receive an invitation from Microsoft, which has already begun sending out invites to select users across the world.

According to Microsoft, more than a million applications have been received to test the new ChatGPT-based Bing. Although still in development, early testers have been praising the new and improved Bing, based on the latest version of ChatGPT.

Users who don't have an invitation from Microsoft can still check out the new Bing in preview mode, although they won't be able to search for a query. Instead, they can select from pre-defined queries featured in the preview mode. To gain access to the preview mode, users can set Microsoft defaults on their PC, which involves making Edge their default web browser and adding the Microsoft Bing Search extension for Google Chrome.

A colleague who received an invitation from Microsoft to test out the new Bing described it as an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web". With the ChatGPT technology behind it, Microsoft's Bing is expected to offer significant improvements over its previous versions. As it enters the beta phase, Microsoft is hopeful that the new Bing will be well-received by users and cement its position as a leading search engine.

FAQs

Q1: What is Microsoft's ChatGPT and how is it used in Bing?

Microsoft's ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI and integrated into the Bing search engine. It helps Bing provide more accurate and relevant search results to users by understanding natural language queries.

Q2: How can I participate in the beta testing for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing?

Interested users can sign up for beta testing on Microsoft's website to receive an invitation. Microsoft is already sending out invites to select users worldwide.

