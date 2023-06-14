Microsoft and OpenAI clash over the integration of GPT-4 into Bing: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft and OpenAI clash over the GPT-4 integration

In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, it has been revealed that tensions have escalated between Microsoft and OpenAI over the integration of GPT-4, the latest version of the generative AI, into the Bing search engine. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from concerns raised by OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, regarding the potential risks and inaccuracies associated with deploying GPT-4 too quickly.

Despite the warnings from OpenAI about potential issues that may arise from premature integration, Microsoft, under the leadership of Satya Nadella, proceeded with the incorporation of GPT-4 technology into Bing. The report indicates that Microsoft moved forward, even though there were concerns that it would take time to address and minimize any inaccuracies and peculiar responses that might arise.

According to the report, tensions had already been mounting between the two entities following the rollouts of ChatGPT and Microsoft's AI-infused Bing. Microsoft employees expressed worries that ChatGPT would overshadow the newly enhanced Bing search engine. Some individuals within Microsoft also argued that Bing could benefit from the insights gained from observing how the public interacted with ChatGPT.

After the early launch of Bing Chat earlier this year, users experienced issues such as receiving incorrect answers and concerns about interactions with the AI tool. Microsoft swiftly responded by restricting Bing Chat responses to prevent the AI from generating strange outputs.

Furthermore, the report reveals that certain researchers at Microsoft expressed frustration over the limited access to OpenAI's technology. While a few select teams within Microsoft had access to the inner workings of the model, including its code base and model weights, the majority of the company's teams did not have such access.

It is worth noting that Microsoft holds licensing agreements with OpenAI, allowing them to utilize OpenAI models and technology across various products, including Bing, Azure, Office, and Windows. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft had already introduced its AI-powered Bing chatbot.

As the integration of GPT-4 into Bing continues, both Microsoft and OpenAI will likely work closely to address any challenges and ensure that the search engine offers accurate and reliable information. The collaboration between these two prominent technology companies highlights the ongoing complexities and considerations involved in deploying advanced AI systems at scale

