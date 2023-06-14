Writesonic introduces AI article writer, an AI-based content generator

Follow us on Image Source : WRITESONIC Writesonic home page

In the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), various industries are embracing its capabilities, including content creation and generation. Every country is striving to develop its own AI systems, and now, an Indian company called Writesonic has introduced a unique AI-based content generator called AI Article Writer 5.0. This advanced content generator claims to provide fact-checked and SEO-optimized articles to its users. Powered by GPT-4 technology, AI Article Writer 5.0 aims to accelerate the process of content creation.

One of the standout features of AI Article Writer 5.0 is its ability to provide personalized content based on tone, guidelines, documents, and data points, while also incorporating fact-checking and SEO optimization. Unlike many other content generators in the market, this product from Writesonic has the capability to learn from uploaded documents and links, addressing the issue of content repetition that plagues many AI-based content generators.

This is not the first foray into AI technology by Writesonic. The company previously launched Botsonic, an AI-based chatbot builder, making it the first no-code chatbot builder in India based on ChatGPT. Equipped with GPT-4 technology, Botsonic was designed to simplify industry-related tasks. By leveraging Botsonic, businesses could potentially save up to 80% of the time typically spent on handling routine query-related tasks. Writesonic claimed that their ChatGPT-based chatbot builder could accomplish various industry tasks within just two minutes.

With the introduction of AI Article Writer 5.0 and Botsonic, Writesonic aims to revolutionize content generation and chatbot development in India. By harnessing the power of AI and advanced technologies, Writesonic seeks to provide efficient and accurate solutions for businesses across various sectors. The AI Article Writer 5.0's fact-checking and SEO optimization capabilities promise to enhance the quality of content, while Botsonic's intuitive chatbot-building features offer businesses the opportunity to streamline their operations.

As the world continues to embrace the potential of AI, companies like Writesonic are at the forefront, developing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. With AI Article Writer 5.0 and Botsonic, Writesonic aims to contribute to the growing AI landscape in India and beyond, providing tools that enable businesses to thrive in the age of automation and intelligent technology.

