Meta blocks certain election-related responses in its AI chatbot in India

Meta recently started testing its AI chatbot Meta AI in India. The chatbot is available across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. However, as the elections have started in India, the company has blocked some election-related keywords for AI.

As per a TechCrunch report, the company has confirmed restrictions on certain election-related keywords for AI in the test phase. Meta has also said that it is improving its AI response system.

A spokesperson for Meta recently stated to TechCrunch that their new technology may not always generate the intended response, which is a common occurrence in all generative AI systems. The spokesperson also mentioned that since its launch, they have been constantly improving and updating the models, and will continue to work on making them better.

Meta is not the first tech giant to take this step. Last month, Google also began blocking election-related queries in its Gemini chatbot in India. Critics have raised concerns that GenAI may provide false information and interfere with the democratic process.

It seems that Meta's approach to handling GenAI queries involves the use of a blocklist. If you inquire about certain politicians, candidates, officeholders, or other specified terms, the Meta AI will redirect you to the website of the Election Commission. The response you receive will state, "This question may pertain to a political figure during general elections, please refer to the link https://elections24.eci.gov.in."

While the company is not blocking responses to queries containing party names, you may receive the same standard answer mentioned above if your query includes the names of candidates or other specified terms.

Meta has recently announced a new initiative that focuses on regulating the content allowed on its platform during elections. As a part of this initiative, the company has pledged to prohibit political ads in the week leading up to any election in any country. Additionally, Meta is working to identify and disclose when images in its ads or other content have been created using AI.

