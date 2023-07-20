Samsung develops Galaxy Ring, an advanced smart ring in the works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Ring offers better body information measurement

Samsung Electronics has reportedly commenced the advanced development of a smart ring called the 'Galaxy Ring.' The Japanese company Meiko is leading the development of the Galaxy Ring's rigid and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs), responsible for connecting various electronic components, as per The Elec's report. The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to offer better accuracy in measuring body information compared to the Galaxy Watch. However, it remains uncertain whether and when the smart ring will enter mass production.

As a wearable device, the smart ring allows wearers to monitor their body and health information through a smartphone app, collecting data from multiple sensors embedded in the ring. Notably, smart rings often outperform smartwatches, particularly in providing sleep and health-related insights. Moreover, their snug fit on the wearer's finger reduces the likelihood of errors caused by loose wearing.

The report highlighted that while smart rings may not resemble typical electronic devices like smartwatches, reinforcing design elements may lead to a compromise in the product's functionality.

Additionally, Samsung is seeking a patent for the Galaxy Ring to integrate with extended reality (XR) devices, showcasing the company's ambitions for combining wearable technology with augmented experiences.

Currently, Finland's Oura is a prominent player in the smart ring market, offering the Oura Smart Ring equipped with built-in sensors, batteries, and Bluetooth functions. Weighing between 4 to 6 grams, the ring can be used for up to 7 days with an 80-minute charge.

Other popular smart rings include McLear RingPay and Circular Ring. Interestingly, a Reddit user recently discovered that the Samsung Health beta app, version 6.24.1.023, features a "Feature List" mentioning "Ring Support," hinting at potential compatibility with the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung's foray into the smart ring arena signifies its determination to explore innovative wearable technology options, with the Galaxy Ring poised to compete in a market where accurate body information measurement is highly valued. However, as the development is in its early stages, further updates and details on its potential release date are yet to emerge.

