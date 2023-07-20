Vodafone Idea giving a discount of Rs 2,400 on recharge: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea giving a discount of Rs 2,400 on recharge

In India's telecom industry, players like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have long been prominent players. However, when it comes to the 5G service, Vodafone Idea has faced tough competition from Jio and Airtel, as it has not launched its 5G service yet. To stay in the game, Vodafone Idea is continuously introducing new plans to compete with its rivals. Recently, the company has come up with an enticing smartphone offer for its customers, known as the VI Smartphone Program. This program grants the VI customers a recharge discount offer of up to Rs 2,400, aiming to attract and retain its user base amid the fierce 5G competition with Jio and Airtel.

Vodafone Idea has introduced an exclusive smartphone program for its valued customers. Under this plan, users will enjoy a monthly discount of Rs 100 on their recharges. The discount will be applicable for a period of 24 months, providing long-term benefits to subscribers. This initiative by Vi is specifically targeted towards customers who wish to transition from 2G-3G to the more advanced 4G or 5G networks. With this compelling offer, the company aims to encourage feature phone users to upgrade to smartphones, thereby embracing the benefits of modern technology and enhanced connectivity.

Offer lasts till 30th September

The new Vi offer is available only until 30th September and is applicable to both existing and new customers of Vodafone Idea. The special new plan extends its benefits to all subscribers. However, the offer comes with a condition that the VI SIM must be inserted into either a new device or a device that has not had a Vodafone Idea SIM inserted in the last 6 months. By setting this condition, the company aims to encourage customers to use the latest devices or reactivate devices that have not been used on their network for the past six months. This strategic move helps Vi attract a wider audience and promote the adoption of their services among both their current user base and potential new customers.

Upon inserting the SIM into their device, customers become eligible for the smartphone program and will receive a warm welcome message from Vodafone Idea. To avail of the benefits, users need to recharge with the VI Hero Unlimited Pack, priced at Rs 299 or more, within 30 days of inserting the SIM card. Once this step is completed, customers will be rewarded with discount coupons, accessible through the VI App. These coupons can be used to unlock various exciting offers and incentives, enhancing the overall experience for VI users.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea’s prepaid packs starting from Rs 299: Details

Coupons can be redeemed while recharging

After the initial recharge, customers will receive a valuable recharge discount coupon of Rs. 100, accessible in the "My Coupons" section of the Vi app. This coupon can be redeemed during their subsequent Vi Hero Unlimited recharges. The process allows customers to continuously receive Rs. 100 off for the next 24 months, as they keep availing this offer with each recharge. This ongoing benefit aims to provide long-term value and savings to the users, encouraging them to stay connected with Vi and enjoy uninterrupted services at discounted rates.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea offers 3 recharge plans, validity for 365 days

Latest Technology News