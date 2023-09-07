MediaTek's flagship 3nm chipset set to revolutionize smart devices in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : MEDIATEK MediaTek to launch 3nm chipset to revolutionize smart devices in 2024

MediaTek, a leading chip manufacturer, has unveiled its inaugural chip crafted with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) with 3nm technology, with plans for mass production commencing in the coming year (2024).

MediaTek's Dimensity system-on-chips (SoCs) have been engineered to cater to the escalating demands of user experiences in mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, artificial intelligence, and multimedia.

This pioneering flagship chipset from MediaTek, employing TSMC's 3nm process, is set to power a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, smart vehicles, and more, with the roll-out anticipated to commence in the latter half of 2024.

Joe Chen, President of MediaTek, expressed, “TSMC's consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market.”

Compared to TSMC’s N5 process, the 3nm technology currently offers remarkable advantages, such as an 18 percent boost in speed at the same power consumption, a 32 percent decrease in power consumption at the same speed, and approximately a 60 percent increase in logic density.

Dr. Cliff Hou, SVP of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, “This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry’s most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket.”

He further added, “Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honoured to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond.”

MediaTek is a driving force behind almost 2 billion connected devices annually and is a prominent developer of innovative chips for mobile devices, home entertainment systems, connectivity solutions, and IoT products.

In conjunction with TSMC, MediaTek is pushing the boundaries of semiconductor technology, making advanced processes accessible to a broader range of applications, ushering in a new era of technological capabilities.

