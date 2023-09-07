X Update: Now allowing users to add community notes on misleading videos

Follow us on Image Source : X- HAPPENING NOW X enable users to add community notes on videos

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature that allows users to add community notes to misleading or AI-generated videos on its platform now. This functionality builds upon the existing fact-checking feature, which is currently available to select users for flagging fake or misleading images and text.

In an update, X Corp stated, "Not just for images anymore, introducing notes on videos. Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos." This feature is intended to provide context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and other media content.

According to X Corp's guidelines, once a Community Note is rated as helpful by a sufficient number of users, it will be displayed directly on the post. Conversely, if users find a Community Note unhelpful, it may disappear. After two weeks, the status of a Community Note becomes locked.

These notes are designed to automatically appear on posts that contain matching images, making them particularly useful for addressing AI-generated images and edited photos.

X Corp has also introduced a new option for contributors with a Writing Impact of 10 or higher. This option allows contributors to mark their notes as "About the image" when they believe the media is potentially misleading, regardless of which Tweet it is featured in.

The concept of community notes, previously known as Birdwatch, was initially launched by X Corp last year and has since been expanded to several countries. It allows users to contribute contextual information and fact-checking notes to tweets, providing a collaborative approach to addressing misinformation and providing context to online content.

This latest expansion of community notes to include videos is part of X Corp's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of misinformation and enhance the quality of information shared on its platform. Users can now play an active role in flagging and addressing potentially misleading video content, contributing to a more informed and accurate online environment.

