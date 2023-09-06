Follow us on Image Source : FILE Is Google experimenting with new verification badges for websites

Google appears to be entering the realm of authentication badges, as reports indicate the tech giant has started applying green checkmarks to new websites. While details are scarce, a search for websites revealed that authenticated websites on Google search now feature a green badge alongside their news headlines.

Image Source : GOOGLEGoogle search- verification badges

Numerous individuals have reported being unable to access this feature on their PCs, tablets, smartphones, or websites during searches. Research suggests that Google has been bestowing the green authentication tick to websites that already possess verification marks on other social platforms such as Meta, X, Instagram, and others.

Image Source : GOOGLEIndia TV website with green verification badge

Furthermore, individuals affiliated with verified organizations have also been observed receiving the green checkmark badge when searching on Google. While the specific criteria for Google's application of this verification badge remain undisclosed, many are anticipating that the tech giant will provide more information about this new development in the near future.

Image Source : GOOGLEIndia TV's employee with Google's verification badge

Image Source : GOOGLEProfile of the Editor of India TV with the green tick badge

Taking you a couple of months back, in May (2023) when Google introduced the Blue Verification Badge for Gmail users. The giant announced the news via its blog about the blue checkmark which will be added in certain senders’ names on Gmail which will help to confirm their identities.

The company also introduced a feature called Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), requiring senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display it as an avatar in emails.

ALSO READ:

Latest Technology News