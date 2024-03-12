Mark Zuckerberg calls Apple Vision Pro ‘Worse in most ways’: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mark Zuckerberg calls Apple Vision Pro ‘Worse in most ways’

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta has stated that the recently launched Apple Vision Pro headset is a worse product when compared to Quest 3- Meta’s VR headset. The CEO posted the comment on social media.

It was on February 2 when Apple first released its new Augmented Reality (AR) headset which comes with advanced and updated features to cater for the needs of the VR trend.

Since the time Zuckerberg used the headset, it has been reported that he was unhappy, as it failed to impress the CEO of Facebook.

He replied to a post on Instagram Threads where he claimed that Facebook’s Quest 3 was still years ahead of Apple’s latest AR headset. All that he appreciated about the Vision Pro was the resolution.

In a post, Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “Their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That's not what we aspire to.”

In the same post, Zuckerberg goes on to say about what he felt about the shortcomings of Apple’s AR headset.

He wrote, “I don’t think we’re saying our devices are identical. We’re saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur they have, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we'll have regressed significantly.”

This is not the first time that tech giants and leaders have slammed others for their products and services. Mark has been vocal about his opinion of Apple’s AR headset and has been comparing it with his Meta Quest 3. Also, in February itself, Zuckerberg uploaded a video on his instant messaging platform - Instagram where he wrote about Apple’s latest mixed-reality product.

He highlighted several points in favour of Facebook’s Quest 3, claiming it to be better for the majority of people across the world.

In a video message, Zuckerberg further said that Quest 3 has a better capability to capture and could enable the user to open several windows at a go. The Facebook founder has focused on comfort, stating that the Quest headset has no wires and is lighter when compared to other headsets (majorly focusing on Apple).

Apple’s Vision Pro has been heavily priced (USD 3499 which is around Rs 2.89 lakh), and Facebook’s Meta Quest 3 has been priced at a much affordable cost (USD 499 which is around Rs 41,260).

ALSO READ: Google Lens' latest feature to save visual search history | Guide