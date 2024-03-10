Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
  How to activate Google Lens' latest feature to save visual search history | Guide

How to activate Google Lens' latest feature to save visual search history | Guide

If you want to access your visual search history, you can visit myactivity.google.com. This page lets you see all the images you have searched using Google Lens. You can also download the images for later use.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2024 15:49 IST
Google Lens, Google
Image Source : GOOGLE LENS Google Lens

Google Lens, an image recognition technology developed by Google has rolled out the highly-requested feature to save your Visual Search History, so you can revisit any image you have analysed in the future.

At present, when you take a photo by using the shutter button in the Google Lens app, the picture is sent to Google for analysis and then disappears. This means that you cannot save the image on your device. Users had to click a photo using the camera app and send it to the app for analysis.

Now, the tech giant has added another feature which will enable the user to automatically save Lens captures. This feature applies only to Lens usage inside the Google app. If you use Google Photos integration or Circle to Search, the pictures will not appear.

If you want to access your visual search history, you can visit myactivity.google.com. This page lets you see all the images you have searched using Google Lens. You can also download the images for later use.

However, this setting is disabled by default, and users need to manually enable it.

To enable this setting:

  1. Visit the aforementioned webpage
  2. Click on 'Data & Privacy'
  3. tap on 'Web & App Activity'
  4. Enable the 'Include Visual Search History' toggle

ALSO READ: Google's Circle to Search feature expands to Pixel 7 series

Inputs from IANS

