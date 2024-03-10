Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google's Circle to Search feature expands to Pixel 7 series

Google's new Circle to Search feature, which was initially launched on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series exclusively is now available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The new feature will enable users to conduct reverse searches on the web by circling any specific image or text.

Rollout to Pixel Series

As a part of the March feature drop, the Pixel 7 series from Google has gained the Circle to Search capability. The new feature added will extend the function of the Pixel lineup, by enhancing the user experience.

Circle to Search not on Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a

So far, as per the information, the ‘Circle to Search’ feature will not be available on the Pixel Fold handset, which is the first foldable smartphone. Also, the affordable Pixel 7a will further not feature the new feature.

Both smartphones - the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 processor.

How to activate the ‘Circle to Search’ feature?

To access Circle to Search on an eligible Pixel 7 series:

Install the latest software update

Update the Google app to activate the feature

Users will have to long-press on the home button or gesture button and then mark or highlight the specific part of the screen which they wish to search.

Benefits of using ‘Circle to Search’

Circle to Search will enable the users to find the search results including similar products from the web and additional information on specific places or subjects.

It will further enhance the search experience for Pixel 7 series devices, which will enable the user to have an easy way to explore content and gather information.

Other device expansion

Although the feature has been currently limited to the selected Pixel smartphones and the Galaxy S24 series, the Circle to Search is said to be rolling out to additional devices in the near future.

Devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are anticipated to receive this feature in the coming days.

The expansion of Circle to Search on the Pixel 7 series will demonstrate Google's commitment to enhancing search capabilities and improving user experiences across its product lineup.

With this feature, Pixel users could enjoy a seamless and efficient way to discover information and explore the web.

