Samsung Display working on production line for next-gen OLED: Details here

Samsung Display has stated that it has started to build its new 8.6-generation IT organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production line, which signalled a strategic move to solidify its leadership position in the global flat-screen market.

The company will further transform its existing L8 line into the new A6 line for the 8.6-generation OLED panels focusing on IT devices besides smartphones in its facilities in the central region of Asan, reports Yonhap news agency.

It will be Samsung Display's sixth OLED line and, upon completion, will further become the highest-generation OLED line in the world. The company reportedly plans to install major equipment this year and start full-scale mass production in 2026.

The move follows the announcement in April last year that Samsung Display will invest 4.1 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in the IT OLED field by 2026 to build a line capable of producing 10 million laptop panels annually.

According to market research firm Omnia, the global IT OLED market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in revenue in 2024 to $8.9 billion in 2029 at an annual growth rate of 28.6 per cent.

