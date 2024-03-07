Google adds new feature to fine-tune Gemini AI's responses: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Gemini

Google has announced the addition of a new feature for its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, Gemini. The new feature provides users more control over the response generated by the chatbot. It also enables users to make changes to a particular portion of the text. The feature now allows users to regenerate selected portions, edit its length or get it entirely removed. The feature is currently available in English in the Gemini web app.

“We’re launching a more precise way for you to tune Gemini’s responses. Starting in English in the Gemini web app, just select the portion of text that you want to change, give Gemini some instruction and get an output that's closer to what you are looking for,” Google wrote in Gemini release updates.

Explaining the reason behind the new feature, the company said that it wants to provide users with more control over their creative process by allowing changes to small parts of the response, instead of regenerating the entire thing.

“We want to give you more control over your creative process by letting you iterate on content and ideas in the context of the original response,” Google wrote.

After generating a response for a prompt, users can select and highlight any part of the text. When highlighted, a pencil icon in a circle will appear with the Gemini logo next to it. Hovering over the icon with the arrow will display the option to "Modify selected text". Clicking on this icon will show four options - Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove - to edit the selected text.

As the name suggests, the options available here serve specific purposes. 'Regenerate' allows users to change a portion of the text and generate a new version. 'Shorter' and 'Longer' enable users to decrease or increase the length of the topic, respectively. 'Remove' simply deletes the selected portion of text. In addition to this, users may add a prompt to modify the selected text as per their requirement.

ALSO READ: Google Maps testing new feature for building entrances: Check details here