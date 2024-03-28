LinkedIn tests short-form video feed: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN LinkedIn

LinkedIn is testing a short-form video feed on the platform. The under-testing short-form video feed will be similar to TikTok in its functionality. Here are all the details you need to know.

Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney first spotted the feed. He shared a short demo on LinkedIn showcasing the new feed.

The feed will be available under the new ‘Video’ tab on the platform. Once users tap on the new Video button, they will enter into a swipeable vertical feed of short videos. It also allows users to like a video, leave a comment, or share it with others. The company did not disclose how the feed determines which videos to display to users.

A similar type of short-form video feed is available on other platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Netflix and includes a variety of content. However, the LinkedIn short-form video will only be focused on careers and professionalism. The new dedicated feed is designed to enhance engagement and discovery on the platform by showcasing short videos for quick browsing.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn says videos are becoming one of the most preferred formats for users to learn from professionals and experts. As a result, the platform is testing a new way for users to discover relevant videos. This feature is currently in early testing, so not all users will have access to it yet.

The new feature on LinkedIn's feed will provide creators with a new space to share their video content and potentially reach a wider audience. There is also a possibility that LinkedIn may monetize the feed in the future to incentivize creators to post their video content on the platform.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn is also reportedly venturing into gaming. The move has been taken to increase user engagement, which boasts more than 1 billion users across the world.

