Huge data breach exposes 26 billion records, including Twitter and LinkedIn info | DETAILS

A colossal database, dubbed the "Mother of all Breaches," containing a staggering 26 billion leaked records, has been uncovered on an unprotected page. Reportedly, this discovery is considered the largest breach to date, revealing sensitive information from major platforms such as Twitter, Dropbox, LinkedIn, Tencent, Weibo, Adobe, Canva, and Telegram.

Discovery Details

Security researchers from Security Discovery and Cybernews made this alarming discovery, highlighting the database's massive 12-terabyte size. Forbes reported on the breach, emphasising its significance.

Potential Risks

The research team believes that a malicious actor or data broker compiled this extensive database. The aggregated data poses severe threats, including identity theft, advanced phishing attacks, targeted cyberattacks, and unauthorised access to personal and sensitive accounts.

Notably, the leaked data even includes records from various US and other government organisations which raises concerns about the potential misuse of sensitive information.

Concerns about Passwords

While a portion of the database is not new, it contains numerous username and password combinations. This raises the risk of cybercriminals employing the data for malicious activities, such as identity theft and unauthorised account access.

Though some records are compiled from previous breaches and leaks, the inclusion of username-password combinations remains a significant concern. Cybersecurity experts stress the importance of users being aware of the potential consequences and taking necessary security measures.

Historical Context

This breach echoes previous incidents, including the 2019 leak of nearly one billion records from an insecure Verifications.io database. Over the years, major leaks from platforms like MySpace, Twitter, LinkedIn, and AdultFriendFinder have underscored the ongoing challenges in safeguarding user data.

