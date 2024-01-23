Price drop alert! Moto G54 5G now available under Rs.15,000 in India: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Motorola has dropped the prices of its Moto G54 5G smartphone in India by up to Rs. 3,000, making the base model now available for less than Rs. 15,000. This move by Motorola is inspired by recent affordable 5G phone trends from brands like Poco, Realme, Redmi, and Oppo.

New Pricing Details

Initially priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs.15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Moto G54 5G now offers the 8GB RAM variant at Rs. 13,999 and the 12GB RAM variant at Rs. 15,999.

Moto G54 5G Specs

The Moto G54 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Running on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for graphics, it ensures smooth performance, the company claimed.

Camera Features

Equipped with dual camera sensors, including a 50 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, the Moto G54 offers a versatile camera setup. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16 MP front camera with various modes like ultra-res video, night vision, macro vision, and more.

Design and Color Options

The smartphone is available in three colour options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green, offering users a variety of choices.

Battery and Charging

With a substantial 6,000 mAh battery, the Moto G54 5G ensures prolonged usage and supports fast charging with a 33W charger.

Sensors and Features

Packed with essential sensors like a fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, e-compass, and more, the Moto G54 5G offers a comprehensive set of features for an enhanced user experience.

